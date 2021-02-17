NEW COVID CASES – ALMOST BACK TO THE 3,000 LEVELS – IMAGINE HOW HIGH THE NUMBERS IF THE RUMORS OF CUTS IN TESTING ARE TRUE!

Covid-19 (Feb 17): 2,998 new infections, death toll exceeds 1,000

The country reported 2,998 new cases of Covid-19 as of noon today, of which seven are imported cases while the remainder are locally transmitted cases.

This comprises 1,578 Malaysians (52.8 percent) and 1,413 non-citizens (47.2 percent). Malaysians make up 63.2 percent of all Covid-19 cases to date.

The number of cases new cases have been growing for the third consecutive day following a lull in testing over the Chinese New Year holidays.

Nevertheless, the number of active cases is still trending downwards due to a large number of patients being discharged from medical care.

A total of 5,709 have recovered from Covid-19 today, compared to yesterday’s record-high of 5,718 discharges.

However, 22 people have succumbed to the disease – the second-highest figure ever reported in the country. The highest was 24 deaths reported on Feb 8.

For the record, in fatal Covid-19 cases, deaths usually occur two to eight weeks after the onset of symptoms. So, trends in Covid-19 deaths usually reflect infections that occurred weeks earlier.

Active cases: 41,396

Patients in ICU: 231

Intubated: 115

Deaths

Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll has reached four-digits today, with the 22 new deaths bringing the figure to 1,005.

Most of the deaths occurred in Selangor (8), followed by Sabah (4), Kuala Lumpur (3), Sarawak (2), Perak (2), and Negeri Sembilan (1).

All of the deaths involve Malaysian citizens, the youngest of which is a 41-year-old female with diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis; and the oldest is a 100-year-old male with high blood pressure and asthma.

Two of the deaths involve people with no history of chronic illness – a 48-year-old male in Sabah, and an 83-year-old female in Selangor.

One person – a 73-year-old male with high blood pressure – was brought in dead at Sibu Hospital, Sarawak.

Cases by state

Selangor (1,382)

Existing clusters: 627

New clusters (Tapak Bina Jalan Emas, Tapak Bina Seksyen Satu, Jalan DC, Jalan Subang): 82

Close contacts: 383

Other screenings: 290

Johor (436)

Existing clusters: 60

New clusters (Jalan Perindustrian Murni, Jalan Payamanis, Senai Murni Empat, Jalan Persiaran Cyber): 175

Close contacts: 84

Other screenings: 117

Negeri Sembilan (233)

Existing clusters: 141

New clusters (Industri Tekstil Nilai): 49

Close contacts: 18

Other screenings: 25

Kuala Lumpur (226)

Existing clusters: 19

New clusters (Tapak Bina Jalan Sultan): 117

Close contacts: 16

Imported: 6

Other screenings: 68

Sarawak (200)

Existing clusters: 65

New clusters (Jan Yong): 14

Close contacts: 7

Other screenings: 114

Perak (99)

Existing clusters: 67

Close contacts: 12

Other screenings: 20

Sabah (94)

Existing clusters: 19

Close contacts: 54

Other screenings: 21

Penang (92)

Existing clusters: 29

Close contacts: 29

Other screenings: 34

Terengganu (91)

Existing clusters: 6

New cluster (Pulau Rusa): 1

Close contacts: 8

Other screenings: 76

Kelantan (72)

Existing clusters: 48

Close contacts: 13

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 10

Kedah (36)

Existing clusters: 19

Close contacts: 4

Other screenings: 13

Malacca (20)

Existing clusters: 11

Close contacts: 6

Other screenings: 3

Pahang (14)

Existing clusters: 2

Close contacts: 6

Other screenings: 6

Putrajaya (2)

Close contacts: 1

Other screenings: 1

Labuan (1)

Other screenings: 1

Perlis (0)

