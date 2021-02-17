BIG MAMA, DON’T YOU WORRY! NAJIB TO ‘SHOW SOLIDARITY’ AT ROSMAH’S COURT VERDICT TOMORROW – WILL IT BE A RESOUNDING GUILTY! OR ANOTHER SNEAKY DNAA?

As a result of that, the former prime minister’s RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial will start a bit later tomorrow at around 10am instead.

His lead defence counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah raised this point today during the 1MDB trial before Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The lawyer was applying for the trial to begin a bit later tomorrow so that his client Najib could go to a separate Kuala Lumpur High Court where Rosmah would await her verdict.

Tomorrow, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan is set to deliver the end-of-prosecution decision on the corruption case against Rosmah involving the RM1.25 billion solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She is set to know tomorrow whether she walks free or has to enter her defence to the graft charges.

“My client (Najib) will be supporting his wife (Rosmah) tomorrow,” Shafee informed Sequerah as the accused looked on from the dock.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib then informed the court that some members of the prosecution team would be at the other court as well.

Collin then allowed the application for tomorrow’s 1MDB trial to start at around 10am.

Defence counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed then resumed the cross-examination of the 10th prosecution witness and former 1MDB CEO Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman.

When met by the media after proceedings today, Shafee explained that the application was made because Najib wished to show emotional support to Rosmah in the other court.

“My client would like to give emotional support when his wife receives judgment on whether her defence is to be called or not,” the lawyer explained.

Najib is on trial for four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion of 1MDB’s funds.

Aside from being the former prime minister, the accused was also finance minister and chairperson of the board of advisors of 1MDB at the time.

1MDB is fully owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc).

