GAMBLING OK – BUT PARLIAMENT BANNED UNDER MALAY UNITY GOVT? HOW MUSLIM IS THIS?

It seems that PAS and their PN pals have revealed their practical priorities once more to be somewhat different to what they preach.

Not that one would accuse the preachers’ party of caring one fig for basic democratic rights, beyond the opportunity to claim fat salaries from public office.

As ASEAN neighbouring countries have united to express shock and condemnation at Malaysia’s unique ‘anti-Covid’ so-called emergency measure of suspending Parliament, the PN government has reacted by announcing that casinos can re-open but that it is too dangerous to allow the majority of MPs to do their democratic job.

Too dangerous for PN politicians that is, since they don’t have a majority and they want to keep earning their fat ministerial salaries – perhaps to play the tables?

So much for a Malay unity government to promote Muslim values.

Gambling OK, Parliament Banned Under Malay Unity Govt?

Resorts World Genting (RWG) in Genting Highlands reopened its doors this evening, with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. “We are pleased to inform that RWG will resume operations at 6pm on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021 with strict SOPs in place,” the company said in a statement. However, the popular resort and casino said some of its hotels, facilities, attractions and other offerings will be subjected to revised operating hours, limited availability or temporary closure. It added that guests could start making reservations starting today.

SARAWAK REPORT

.