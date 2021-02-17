DON’T PUSH IT, KHAIRY! MALAYSIA ALREADY A LAUGHING STOCK FOR SELLING FAKE HALAL MEAT TO MUSLIMS FOR 40 YEARS, PLUS BEING A WELL-KNOWN TRANSIT HUB FOR TERRORISTS & NOW BECOMING A PARADISE FOR GANGSTERS – YET MINISTER, OVERAMBITIOUS OR DELUSIONAL, WANTS COUNTRY TO BE ‘HUB FOR HALAL VACCINES’ – WHEN NOT A SINGLE DOSE HAS ARRIVED
Malaysia could become hub for halal vaccines, says Khairy
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia could capitalise on its Covid-19 vaccination efforts by becoming a regional hub for halal vaccines catering to Muslim countries, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
Khairy said Malaysia was approached by vaccine producers about using the country as a regional hub due to its internationally recognised halal certification system.
“Many vaccine producers have approach us in wanting to position Malaysia as a hub for Southeast Asia and other Muslim markets around the world because of our well-regulated and stringent halal certifications, this seemed to be a value-add for the vaccine manufacturers,” he said in a press conference today.
Khairy: Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccines will be heavily guarded
RELATED STORIES:
Malaysia remains transit hub for terrorists due to visa-free travel, says Bukit Aman
Malaysia on path to becoming gangsters’ paradise, senior police official warns
KUALA LUMPUR — The police and armed forces will be deployed to secure Covid-19 vaccines in the country against theft and tampering, said Khairy Jamaluddin.
The science, technology and innovation minister said this security will be present both during transit and at the various vaccine storage centres across the country.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send the police and ATM (Malaysia Armed Forces) to the PSVs. I believe the police and ATM will (secure the areas).
“During this period, (we believe) the vaccines will be something very valuable,” he said in a press conference today.
MALAY MAIL
.