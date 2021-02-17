DON’T PUSH IT, KHAIRY! MALAYSIA ALREADY A LAUGHING STOCK FOR SELLING FAKE HALAL MEAT TO MUSLIMS FOR 40 YEARS, PLUS BEING A WELL-KNOWN TRANSIT HUB FOR TERRORISTS & NOW BECOMING A PARADISE FOR GANGSTERS – YET MINISTER, OVERAMBITIOUS OR DELUSIONAL, WANTS COUNTRY TO BE ‘HUB FOR HALAL VACCINES’ – WHEN NOT A SINGLE DOSE HAS ARRIVED

Malaysia could become hub for halal vaccines, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia could capitalise on its Covid-19 vaccination efforts by becoming a regional hub for halal vaccines catering to Muslim countries, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said Malaysia was approached by vaccine producers about using the country as a regional hub due to its internationally recognised halal certification system.

“Many vaccine producers have approach us in wanting to position Malaysia as a hub for Southeast Asia and other Muslim markets around the world because of our well-regulated and stringent halal certifications, this seemed to be a value-add for the vaccine manufacturers,” he said in a press conference today.

Khairy said among those that have expressed such an interest were Russian sovereign wealth funds, investors from India as well as companies related to vaccine producers in China. Khairy: Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccines will be heavily guarded

