PAS PRETENDS IT’S NOT PART OF THE GOVT – YET AFTER ALLOWING CASINOS, 4-D LOTTERY OPERATORS TO RE-OPEN, THEY WANT MUHYIDDIN’S RIGHT-HAND MAN IN UMNO ANNUAR MUSA TO ‘RECONSIDER’ THE SHOCK DECISION – BUT SINCE WHEN HAS PAS PULLED OUT FROM PN GOVT?

Federal Territories PAS has objected to the re-opening of the gambling sector, saying it does not bring any benefit to the country.

They want the government to reconsider the decision and will be sending a protest note to the Federal Territories Ministry over the matter.

“It is difficult to understand why in this critical period the government can allow casinos and gambling companies such as Magnum 4D to operate again.

“Opening up casinos, even if it’s limited to members, clearly does not benefit the country in any way,” said Federal Territories PAS commissioner Azhar Yahya (above).

Yesterday, Resorts World Genting and lottery operators announced the reopening of their gambling outlets.

This was after the outlets were closed when the movement control order was implemented on Jan 13.

Azhar said gambling is as destructive to society as alcohol.

“On one hand we are striving to create jobs to encourage people to work hard.

“Unfortunately, the other hand appears to be letting the people surrender their fate to gambling,” he said.

He also questioned whether a ban on inter-state and inter-district travel would be loosened to suit the needs of those with vested interests.

MKINI

