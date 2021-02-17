MALAYSIA’S ‘MOST BEAUTIFUL’ MINISTER – YET MACC KEEPING BOTH EYES CLOSED! RINA HARUN MUST EXPLAIN HOW SHE FOUND RM1.3 MIL TO PAY OFF HER DEBTS WHEN SHE DECLARED ASSETS OF ONLY RM72K, FELLOW LAWMAKERS DEMAND TRANSPARENCY

A DAP lawmaker has demanded that Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun explains her source of wealth in repaying million-ringgit debts in order to halt a bankruptcy action.

In a statement today, DAP’s Canning assemblyperson Jenny Choy raised question over Rina’s wealth based on the asset declaration list published for public view by the MACC.

“It was reported that Rina has settled her debts to a Paris- based film company. She was earlier served with a Bankruptcy Notice for debts amounting to RM1,340,642.02,”

“She should explain how she managed to accumulate sufficient wealth and fund to pay off the huge debt in a short period of 15 months as the Assets Declaration data shows that Rina’s assets stood at RM72,000 when the same was made public on Nov 20, 2019, with an income of RM34,004.48 a month,” Choy said.

“If Rina’s income remained unchanged since 2019, it would take 40 months for Rina to accumulate the fund to settle the debts in the Bankruptcy Notice, provided that she didn’t spend a single cent from her income,” she added.

Jenny Choy

Choy questioned if Rina had made a false declaration in November 2019 on her assets.

“Being a cabinet minister and public servant, Rina owes the people an explanation,” added the DAP Youth vice-chief.

Yesterday, Free Malaysia Today quoted a lawyer representing Sarl Novovision, the Paris-based film and television programme production company, as saying the minister had settled her debts last week.

However, the lawyer, Mark Ho, declined to disclose the exact outstanding amount paid by Rina.

“We received a cheque on Wednesday and it was cleared the following day,” Ho said.

The French firm filed the suit against Rina on Nov 8, 2018, demanding that the full amount be paid by July 31, 2019.

The claim was for several films, comedy shows and documentaries in the comedy genre sold to three companies in which Rina was director.

Rina was served a bankruptcy notice for debts owed to Sarl Novovision to the tune of RM1,340,642.02 as of Nov 17, 2020.

Rina, who was one of the directors of the now-defunct companies Eurofine (M) Sdn Bhd, Fine Mobile Network Sdn Bhd and Fine TV Network Sdn Bhd, had purchased several comedy shows and documentaries from the French company.

In May 2014, Rina and another company director, Ida Rahayu Md Noor, had entered into a guarantee agreement with Sarl Novovision that they would personally and jointly undertake all liabilities of the companies.

However, the companies were closed down between December 2013 and August 2015, respectively.

MKINI

.