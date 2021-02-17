MUHYIDDIN’S INCOMPETENCE IS JUST TOO ‘GLARING’ – DAIM MINCES NO WORDS – ‘NO INVESTOR WILL COME IN’ – EVEN AS RESTAURANTEURS THE LATEST TO RUE PUTRAJAYA’S HALF-BAKED ‘RELAXATIONS’

INVESTORS are unimpressed by the Malaysian government’s ‘clueless’ performance in economic matters,, said former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

In an interview with FMT, he said falling foreign direct investment rates indicated investors were not confident that the government knew what it was doing.

“The government does not seem to have a plan. It is as simple as that. No investor will enter a country where they feel incompetence is so glaring.

“If we want to regain our status as a good investment destination, the leaders need to be better and, at the moment, investors do not see that happening.

“Don’t forget investors have choices. And they vote with their feet,” he said.

FDIs in Malaysia had seen a larger decline compared to its neighbours Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said recently.

Daim said this showed that Malaysia’s competitiveness in the investment landscape has fallen and the country’s leaders need to step up before Malaysia slides behind even further.

He said the government’s decision to declare a state of emergency did not help matters.

“To mitigate the negativity surrounding the declaration, the government has to act in a transparent manner so as not to further undermine investors’ sentiment and confidence.

“It should be lifted when it has fulfilled its stated purpose and must not be prolonged. I hope that the new special independent emergency committee will not be a paper tiger,” he said.

For Malaysia to overcome its economic problems, Daim said a compelling future growth narrative with clear focus, strategy and investment-friendly policy was needed.

He suggested that the government took specific measures such as accelerating domestic direct investments (DDI), linking DDI-FDI’s with SME’s, expedite regulatory reforms, tackling shortage of skills and underemployment, and started implementing credible economic and industrial plans to instill public confidence in Malaysia’s economy and capital market.

