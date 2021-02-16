MUDDLED UP OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN ALLOWS GENTING CASINOS, 4-D LOTTERY SHOPS TO REOPEN, EASES 10KM TRAVEL LIMIT – YET EXTENDS MCO TILL MAR 4 AMID ACCUSATIONS PUTRAJAYA FUDGING THE DAILY COVID-19 NUMBERS IN BID TO DOUSE PUBLIC ANGER

Punters rejoice – Genting casinos and 4D shops open, jackpot at RM16m

Punters have a reason to rejoice after Resorts World Genting and lottery operators announced the reopening of their outlets, including the casino.

The outlets were not allowed to operate under the second movement control order (MCO), which was imposed on Jan 13 following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The reopening announcement was made by Genting, together with Sports Toto, Magnum Bhd and Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (Da Ma Cai) on social media and their respective websites.

“Some of our hotels, facilities, attractions and other offerings will be subjected to revised operating hours, limited availability or temporary closure,” Genting said today.

It pledged to adhere to the strict standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by the government throughout the resort.

Genting, however, said the gaming areas – including the casino, Genting Club, Genting Club Private Gaming – are only for Genting Rewards members.

Its casinos will operate between 2am and 10am daily.

Other facilities opened for business are Genting Grand Hotel and eateries such as Malaysian Food Street, Seasons, 360 Bar and L’titude.

It is unclear, however, if the 10km radius travel rule will affect Genting’s businesses as the government has banned nonessential interstate and interdistrict travel.

Magnum also announced that its jackpot had snowballed to almost RM16 million.

“All our outlets are opening (Feb 16). Don’t miss out on our Special Draw happening on Feb 16! Magnum 4D Jackpot is almost RM16 million now,” it said on Facebook.

Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd said Da Ma Cai will also open today (Feb 16) with all SOP and safety measures in place.

Initially, the MCO affected lottery outlets in Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Johor and Malacca.

However, outlets in Kedah, Pahang, Perak, Perlis and Negeri Sembilan were also shut down from Jan 22 as the government extended the MCO to other states.

Despite this, Sports Toto and Magnum reportedly proceeded with their draws as usual while Sports Toto had encouraged customers to purchase advance draw tickets or buy tickets on non-draw days to reduce physical contact at its outlets.

As of noon yesterday, the country recorded a total of 266,445 Covid-19 positive cases. The virus has claimed the lives of 975 people in Malaysia to date. MALAY MAIL