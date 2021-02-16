‘DESPICABLE’ MUHYIDDIN CHEATING THE PEOPLE AGAIN? MORE CLAIMS COVID-19 DATA CANNOT BE TRUSTED – AS TESTING CUT BACK BY MORE THAN HALF, WHETHER DELIBERATELY OR NOT, TO GIVE A ‘ROSY’ PICTURE INFECTIONS ARE DROPPING & MUHYIDDIN IS DOING A ‘GOOD JOB’E CASE

MP alleges govt misleading public that Covid-19 status improving

Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang alleged the government was misleading the public with claims that the Covid-19 situation in the country was improving.

The PKR lawmaker said this was based on the fact that the number of tests had gone down during the Chinese New Year period.

“On Feb 3 and 5, the number of daily Covid-19 tests exceeded 60,000. On Feb 8, it fell drastically to 32,536,”

“Yesterday (Feb 15), the tests on individuals were amongst the lowest at 23,791 only. The fall in positive cases is due to less testing, not due to the pandemic being under control,” he said in a statement.

It should be noted that the number of tests between Feb 10 to 12 ranged between 54,000 and 62,000 a day but fell to under 30,000 from Feb 13 to 15. The country has a testing capacity of 76,805 a day.

Chang said that based on the testing figures, the positivity rates on Feb 13, 14, and 15 were at 11.94 percent, 10.15 percent, and 9.15 percent respectively.

He pointed out that the World Health Organisation’s definition of keeping the pandemic under control requires a positivity rate of under five percent.

The PKR vice president said the government should not play politics and urged Health Minister Adham Baba to resign.

Relying on testing statistics to determine the state of the pandemic can be challenging in the short term due to the large variation of daily tests in Malaysia, resulting in significant fluctuations.

This is compounded by the fact that the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests take a few days for results to show.

The infectivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of new Covid-19 cases by the number of tests on the same day but it should be noted that the new cases themselves were the result of tests from earlier days.

That means, if a large number of tests were conducted on a particular day, which will likely produce a higher number of positive cases, the results will only be known a few days later.

And if those results (new positive cases) are made available on a day where the number of tests is low, that could lead to an inflated infectivity rate.

Conversely, the opposite scenario could lead to deflated infectivity rate.

A more stable measure is the number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) or deaths due to Covid-19, although this may have around a week’s time lag as severe symptoms do not manifest immediately.

The number of ICU patients yesterday was at 260, down from a peak of 319 on Jan 30.

There were also 93 deaths from Covid-19 last week compared to 112 deaths the week before. – MKINI

Reveal how many tested for Covid-19, Najib tells health ministry

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has urged the health ministry to reveal the number of screenings conducted and an updated infection rate on a daily basis.

In a Facebook post, Najib claimed he was informed the number of tests carried out by the ministry has been reduced since last week.

“As a result, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has dropped. But the infection rate (the number of positive cases from the total number of screenings) remains high and above 5%.

“Last month, the health ministry said an infection rate of over 5% is the World Health Organization’s minimum level of an indication that the virus is spreading within the community.”

Najib asked if the purported decrease in tests everyday was caused by the ministry’s decision against screening all close contacts of positive cases and only screen those showing symptoms.

He said as many as 80% of people who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic.

“While the people welcome the drop in new Covid-19 cases as announced everyday, they also have the right to know if the reduction in cases is a result of a huge decrease in testing,” he said.

Najib said many are wondering why the number of cases has dropped significantly while the number of new clusters detected remains high.

He said this is why the relevant data needs to be released to the public. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.