NAJIB DROPS BOMBSHELL – HOW LOW CAN MUHYIDDIN & CO GO! CHEATING ON COVID-19 NUMBERS TO PACIFY AN OUTRAGED PUBLIC? ‘I WAS INFORMED THE NUMBER OF TESTS CARRIED OUT HAS BEEN REDUCED SINCE LAST WEEK’ – EX-PM ASKS THE TOUGH QUESTIONS AS DAILY INFECTIONS SUDDENLY PLUNGE AS IF BY WHIM & FANCY

Reveal how many tested for Covid-19, Najib tells health ministry

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has urged the health ministry to reveal the number of screenings conducted and an updated infection rate on a daily basis.

In a Facebook post, Najib claimed he was informed the number of tests carried out by the ministry has been reduced since last week.

“As a result, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has dropped. But the infection rate (the number of positive cases from the total number of screenings) remains high and above 5%.

“Last month, the health ministry said an infection rate of over 5% is the World Health Organization’s minimum level of an indication that the virus is spreading within the community.”

Najib asked if the purported decrease in tests everyday was caused by the ministry’s decision against screening all close contacts of positive cases and only screen those showing symptoms.

He said as many as 80% of people who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic.

“While the people welcome the drop in new Covid-19 cases as announced everyday, they also have the right to know if the reduction in cases is a result of a huge decrease in testing,” he said.

Najib said many are wondering why the number of cases has dropped significantly while the number of new clusters detected remains high.

He said this is why the relevant data needs to be released to the public.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

