MUHYIDDIN REGIME MAKING AGONG LOOK LIKE A ‘CRUEL DICTATOR’ – IS MAHATHIR WRONG?

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad claims that the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is making the King look like a dictator.

In a online broadcast this evening, the former prime minister said the emergency ordinance did not allow anyone to question the state of emergency in court, which meant that the government could rule with an iron fist.

“By using the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it makes the Agong look like a cruel dictator. However, these laws are actually enacted by Muhyiddin’s government,” he said.

