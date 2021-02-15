NEW COVID-19 CASES FALL AGAIN TO 2,176 – WITH 13 NEW CLUSTERS – AND SARAWAK SET TO BEGIN VACCINATING FRONTLINERS FROM FEB 27

The country’s coronavirus recoveries also continued to improve, with 4,521 patients being discharged today.

However, the Health Ministry still reported fatalities from Covid-19 in the double digits. Today, 10 more lives were lost, raising the total death count to 975.

At the moment, Malaysia still has 47,135 active cases out of 218,335 total cases recorded since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the nation.

The Health Ministry also said 260 patients are still in intensive care, of which 112 require breathing aid.

Selangor still tops the list for most infections detected nationwide at 910 cases. Out of these, 724 were detected from active clusters and close contact Covid-19 tracing.

Johor takes second place with 296 cases, followed by Sarawak with 246 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 186 cases.

Five of the people who died from Covid-19 were in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur, while Sabah, Johor and Perak had one person each. All the people who died today were Malaysians.

Today’s oldest person to die was a 96 year-old-woman who had been warded for Covid-19 at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in KL. She had suffered from high blood pressure, chronic kidney conditions and breast cancer. – MALAY MAIL

