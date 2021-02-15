NEW COVID-19 CASES FALL AGAIN TO 2,176 – WITH 13 NEW CLUSTERS – AND SARAWAK SET TO BEGIN VACCINATING FRONTLINERS FROM FEB 27

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia recorded 2,176 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and the country’s lowest daily tally since January 2 when cases stood at 2,295.

The country’s coronavirus recoveries also continued to improve, with 4,521 patients being discharged today.

However, the Health Ministry still reported fatalities from Covid-19 in the double digits. Today, 10 more lives were lost, raising the total death count to 975.

At the moment, Malaysia still has 47,135 active cases out of 218,335 total cases recorded since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the nation.

Selangor still tops the list for most infections detected nationwide at 910 cases. Out of these, 724 were detected from active clusters and close contact Covid-19 tracing.

Johor takes second place with 296 cases, followed by Sarawak with 246 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 186 cases.

Five of the people who died from Covid-19 were in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur, while Sabah, Johor and Perak had one person each. All the people who died today were Malaysians.

Today’s oldest person to die was a 96 year-old-woman who had been warded for Covid-19 at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in KL. She had suffered from high blood pressure, chronic kidney conditions and breast cancer. – MALAY MAIL

13 new Covid-19 clusters, 10 involving workplaces

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected 13 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a statement, he said 10 of them involved workplaces.

Of the remaining three, one was a community cluster, one involved a high-risk group and the third was a detention centre cluster.

The clusters are in Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Melaka, Terengganu and Perak. FMT

Sarawak to begin vaccinating frontliners from Feb 27

KUCHING: Sarawak will start the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Feb 27, with more than 40,000 frontliners expected to receive the vaccine.

Sarawak health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said 56 vaccination centres will be open throughout the state.

“We have about 97,000 frontliners, including healthcare workers and non-healthcare personnel who are directly involved in the fight against Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he told the reporters today.

“So, we will be vaccinating nearly half of them first,” he said.

Sarawak health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Chin said hospitals and clinics selected as vaccination centres will be arranging appointments for the frontliners to receive the vaccine.

“We want to make sure they come back on time, which is 21 days later, for the second dose – for the vaccine to take effect,” he said.

He added that the second phase is expected to start at the end of April, but that it would depend on the availability of the vaccine.  FMT

