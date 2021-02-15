NEW COVID-19 CASES FALL AGAIN TO 2,176 – WITH 13 NEW CLUSTERS – AND SARAWAK SET TO BEGIN VACCINATING FRONTLINERS FROM FEB 27

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected 13 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.
In a statement, he said 10 of them involved workplaces.
Of the remaining three, one was a community cluster, one involved a high-risk group and the third was a detention centre cluster.
The clusters are in Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Melaka, Terengganu and Perak. FMT
Sarawak to begin vaccinating frontliners from Feb 27
KUCHING: Sarawak will start the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Feb 27, with more than 40,000 frontliners expected to receive the vaccine.
Sarawak health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said 56 vaccination centres will be open throughout the state.
“We have about 97,000 frontliners, including healthcare workers and non-healthcare personnel who are directly involved in the fight against Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he told the reporters today.
“So, we will be vaccinating nearly half of them first,” he said.
Chin said hospitals and clinics selected as vaccination centres will be arranging appointments for the frontliners to receive the vaccine.
“We want to make sure they come back on time, which is 21 days later, for the second dose – for the vaccine to take effect,” he said.
He added that the second phase is expected to start at the end of April, but that it would depend on the availability of the vaccine. FMT