MUHYIDDIN READY TO ABANDON HIS ‘MALAY FIRST’ STANCE? IF NOT, THEN WHO ARE THE ‘POLITICAL ACTORS’ HE IS TALKING ABOUT – IF NOT HIMSELF!: TALK IS CHEAP, ENACT ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAWS IF SERIOUS ABOUT CURBING RACIAL POLITICKING, SAYS DAP LEADER

Anti-discrimination laws vital to curb politicians’ racial rhetoric, says MP

PUTRAJAYA should enact anti discrimination if it wants to curb racial issues played up by politicians, said lawmaker Lim Lip Eng.

He was commenting on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cautioning politicians against using racial issues to gain political mileage, during the virtual launch of the National Unity Plan and National Unity Action Plan (Blueprint) 2021-2030, earlier today.

“Apparently, Muhyiddin, whose statement ‘Malay first’ once raised eyebrows, now understands the challenges faced in a multiracial country like Malaysia,” said the Kepong MP.

“For this reason, Muhyiddin should change his stance to be ‘Malaysian first’ as we are all Malaysians, be it Indians, Kadazan, Dayak, Malays or Chinese.

“It may take a lot of humility for us to put other races first, but this is about putting the nation first before one’s race.”

The 10-year national blueprint is based on the concept of unity in diversity, with long-term strategies to harness, strengthen and maintain oneness among the people.

The three objectives of this agenda are strengthening national integration based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara, building a national identity and developing a sense of appreciation for unity among the people.

Lim said to solve the problem of politicians using race issues, Muhyiddin must introduce laws to address racial and religious discrimination, such as a religious and racial hatred act and anti-discrimination act.

He said he had raised the matter twice, once during the previous Pakatan Harapan government and last year, on whether the government would be prepared to enact such laws.

“On both occasions, my requests were rejected with the same excuses that the existing laws were sufficient to curb religious and racial polemics,” Lim said.

“However, under the present scenario, Muhyiddin knows that no action has been taken against … certain politicians

“He even called these politicians the ‘political actors’ who exploit the racial feelings of the people. It takes more than just talk to solve a perennial problem that has been plaguing the country for many years.”

Lim also questioned if Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional have the political will to enact the nine key outcomes and 15 recommendations made in 2015 as part of Barisan Nasional’s national unity blueprint by the now defunct National Unity Consultative Council.

MALAY MAIL

.