WAS FORMER AGONG ‘PUNISHED’ FOR OFFERING PM POST TO AZIZAH FIRST – AND MAKING MAHATHIR WAIT? WHY IS THE CRONY OF THE EX-PM STILL UNPUNISHED FOR ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE EX-KING?

Respect our Royalty always

Malaysia as we all know is a multi-racial, diverse nation which is rich in culture and tradition.

To ensure this is preserved, it is vital for all of us to share a common intention – which is to maintain harmony and respect the law at all times.

However, to each we must ask, at what price are we willing to do this?

As a democratic nation, everyone wants their voice to be heard and sometimes this does not yield the kind of results one would expect.

That is why we are proud to have our King, which a symbol of power and respect – one that should never be criticized or disrespected.

Every one of our Kings should be given the utmost respect and honour by the people and no one has the right to speak against the Monarchy.

It is our Monarch who in the end, holds our nation together. Politicians may come and go, but our Royal Monarchy is always there.

Anyone, regardless of who he or she is should be punished if they say or write anything against the Royalty.

I recall during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure, one of his staunch cronies, Kadir Jasin wrote in his blog about allegations with regards the spending of the 15th YDPA.

Kadir had claimed that Sultan Muhammad V had excessively used public funds, but this slanderous article failed to mention in detail the expenses and Kadir’s continuous attacks against the King went unpunished.

No detailed breakdown was ever given of this alleged overspending.

I strongly believe there are many ways to tell the truth.

An art and good communication will be reflected when someone tells the truth, with non-exaggerated facts, and a consistent narrative without the intention to manipulate.

Today’s world is filled with portals and blogs which seem to be sprouting out from every corner.

Some are manned by washed out bloggers and journalists who would do anything for their paymasters, which include writing rubbish, malicious pieces.

Once again I stress that our Royal Monarchy is a highly respectable institution and nobody acting under anyone’s orders has the right to criticize them.

We put our faith in our Malay Rulers and find it greatly upsetting that someone, though a crony of a former premier, would do unpunished for making allegations against our beloved Rulers.

A true Malaysian

Sungai Petani

Kedah

.