BIGGEST JOKE – ‘BE WARY OF POLITICIANS PLAYING THE RACE CARD,’ SAYS MUHYIDDIN, THE MAN WHO STARTED THE ‘I’M MALAY FIRST’ WAVE – RESULTING IN THE COUNTRY NOW ‘I’M MY OWN RACE FIRST’ RATHER THAN ‘WE ARE MALAYSIANS FIRST’!

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has urged the people to be wary of those who manipulate racial sentiments for political expediency.

Launching the National Unity Plan and National Unity Action Plan (Blueprint) 2021-2030, Muhyiddin said this was the biggest challenge of countries with a multiracial population.

“We should stay clear of politicians who try to raise their political stock by exploiting racial sentiments,” he said in his speech streamed on Facebook.

He said the government will not compromise on matters which threaten unity and this was why it set up a national unity ministry.

Muhyiddin also lauded the unity and empathy demonstrated by the people and frontliners who cared for one another regardless of race or religion in the battle against Covid-19.

“This empathy needs to be strengthened as it can help us overcome challenges to race relations more effectively.”

He called on the people to strengthen efforts to ensure they remained united, saying “the quest for unity is a journey not a destination”.

He said the National Unity Agenda is based on the concept of “Unity in Diversity”, and that long-term strategies have been outlined to harness, strengthen and maintain the unity among the people.

The three objectives of this agenda are strengthening national integration based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara, building a national identity, and developing a sense of appreciation for unity among the people.

This agenda will be supported through the 10-year National Unity Plan and National Unity Action Plan (Blueprint).

Muhyiddin said the support of all parties, especially NGOs, the private sector and other stakeholders, is needed to ensure the National Unity Agenda’s objectives are met.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

