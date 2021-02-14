OMG – ISN’T SHE USELESS! SUCH SERIOUS VIOLATIONS AGAINST WOMEN – AND YET WOMEN’S MINISTER RINA HARUN DOESN’T DARE CALL OUT ‘TOUCHY-FEELY’ COPS – OR EVEN DEMAND PROBE OVER RAPE, MOLEST, SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS!

Speak up, open the floodgates of rage against violations, MP tells Rina

PETALING JAYA: An MP has urged women, family and community development minister Rina Harun to stop being silent and speak out on recent violations against children and women.

“Malaysians deserve a minister who can be the voice of the voiceless and set straight policies, guidelines and laws that should protect and promote social justice for the vulnerable groups,” Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto said in a statement.

Giving examples of these incidences, she noted the case of a 16-year-old girl being raped in a police lock-up in Sarawak by a fellow detainee, and a seven-year-old boy who died after getting abused.

She also gave examples of a slew of sexual harassment incidents involving law enforcement officers preying on female drivers at roadblocks set up during the Covid-19 movement control order.

“Over these two months Rina Harun has not come up with a strong statement to condemn these critical cases, apart from a friendly reminder to contact Talian Kasih at 15999 if in need of help.

“This is clearly not enough, coming from a minister who holds one of the biggest portfolios in the Cabinet.”

She said Rina’s ministry covered a wide spectrum of the community, from taking care of the elderly and disabled, children and women, welfare aid and food baskets and all forms of violence.

“Yet, it is just baffling that the minister or her deputy have chosen to remain silent,” Kasthuri said.

Kasthuri said in the December parliamentary sitting, Rina had sarcastically said MPs like her ought to be reminded of her duties when Rina was asked about the long overdue sexual harassment bill.

“I am reminding you now, Rina. You are accountable to all Malaysians and not to me alone.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

