IN DENIAL MODE? MINISTRY DENIES SHOCK NEWS MALAYSIAN UNDERGRADS WORKING AS 'SUGAR BABIES' TO FUND THEIR STUDIES – 'THE DATA IS DUBIOUS & IMPROBABLE'

Higher Education Ministry to investigate ‘sugar baby’ claimsST

PETALING JAYA: The Higher Education Ministry says it will investigate claims of undergraduates in public and private universities who are “sugar babies”.

Higher Education director-general Datuk Dr Husaini Omar said the ministry views the matter seriously over the rise of students allegedly providing services as sugar babies.

(A sugar baby is usually a younger person who has a relationship with an older wealthier person for financial assistance in a mutual agreement.)

Husaini said the ministry had contacted various universities mentioned in the reports to verify the facts.

“The Higher Education Ministry views seriously on claims about ‘student programme’ websites and a report in Facebook on the drastic increase of university undergraduates who are sugar babies.

“The ministry has contacted a few of the listed universities in the reports to ascertain information.

“In this issue, the universities concerned explained that there is much doubt on the data which was published.

“Among them is Sunway Education Group which stated that it is impossible for 45% of their students to be sugar babies.

“This is because the current total number of students is only 7,000 and the reports claimed 3,105 students from Sunway were involved.

“On Feb 10, UiTM has also filed a police report refuting the allegations,” he said.

He said the Higher Education Ministry together with the universities will handle this issue more effectively.

“The ministry will also engage with the ministries of Youth and Sports, Women and Family Development, as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and various NGOs to create a continuous and wholesome programme to ensure that the character development of undergraduates and image of tertiary education institutions are taken care of,” said Husaini in the statement on Sunday (Feb 14).

There were claims that Malaysia has the third-highest number of sugar daddies in Asia at 42,500, behind India’s 338,000 and Indonesia’s 60,250.

It was alleged that a local sugar daddy site had also done “a public relations blast” and infographics on how much a sugar baby can expect to earn, and which universities have the highest numbers of such young ladies. ANN

‘Data’ on sugar babies dubious, improbable, says Higher Education Ministry

“Data” on the number of young women acting as “sugar babies” is dubious and possibly improbable, said the Higher Education Ministry.

The ministry had contacted several of the universities listed as having a high number of female students registered for sugar baby services – and found that many have expressed doubts with the data published.

“Sunway Education Group said it is impossible that 45 percent of its Sunway University students are involved as sugar babies.

“This is as the number of students at Sunway University is fewer than 7,000. As such, reports that 3,105 of the university’s students are sugar babies are not reasonable,” Higher Education director-general Husaini Omar said in a statement today.

Regardless of doubts on the data, Husaini said the Higher Education Ministry, together with universities, would tackle the issue more effectively.

This includes universities doing thorough internal reviews to ensure that what the media reports can be handled as best as possible.

He said the ministry would also be meeting with the Youth and Sports Ministry; Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry; the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and NGOs to formulate a programme to ensure the character of the students and the image of higher learning institutions are protected.

Earlier, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary called for the Sugarbook app to be banned.

Sugarbook offers dating services between younger women and older men, but there have been concerns that relationships matched on the platform were transactional.

South China Morning Post had reported that the soliciting of sex is rife on the app, but Sugarbook had said it makes combating vice and exploitation a priority. MKINI

.

 

