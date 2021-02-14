MUHYIDDIN’S HALF-BAKED MCO 2.0 ALREADY SO BOTCHED UP, MIGHT AS WELL LIFT IT & REPLACE WITH STRICT ENFORCEMENTS, SAY EXPERTS – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MEN’ LIKE ANNUAR MUSA OPENLY FLAUNT SOPs & GET AWAY WITH IT!

PETALING JAYA: Health experts say the second round of the movement control order has failed to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases and urged Putrajaya not to extend the partial lockdown that ends on Feb 18.

Both Malaysian Medical Association president Dr M Subramaniam and former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said MCO 2.0 will not reduce Covid-19 numbers even if it is extended for another week or two as the measure had failed to reduce infections.

Subramaniam said the MCO 1.0 was effective due to the total lockdown. “Now, people are everywhere. At the pasar tani and pasar malam, people are knocking into each other.

“It is better to lift the MCO and carry out strict enforcement,” he told FMT.

For instance, in Melbourne, the authorities imposed a total five-day circuit breaker lockdown after 10 cases were reported.

“Only a total lockdown will work as a partial lockdown may not bring down the numbers,” he said.

Subramaniam said the government is also expected to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination soon and with strict enforcement for all and with proper standard operating procedures (SOPs), the numbers should come down.

This comes as health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the infectivity rate (Rt) for Covid-19 infections rose again yesterday, in line with new daily cases that have begun creeping up once more.

He disclosed this morning that the Rt for all of Malaysia yesterday was 0.92, marginally up from the 0.91 the day before and 0.88 on Feb 11.

The Rt measures the average number of vulnerable people that each new Covid-19 patient will infect at a specific point in time. The Rt for Covid-19 must be below 1.0 in order for the spread of the disease to be suppressed.

Subramaniam added that the three-day quarantine for ministers returning from overseas trips will also not work as it is not backed by science, stating that the incubation period for the virus takes seven to 10 days.

‘Impose lockdown after each cluster is identified’

Lee said a two-week lockdown should be imposed after each cluster is reported.

That way, he said the infections can be contained without disrupting economic activities nationwide.

“They will need to carry out mass testing in these areas to stop the transmission.

“The MCO, as we can see, is not working and the government can’t impose a total lockdown as it may affect the economy.”

Lee also called for strict enforcement with additional manpower on the ground to check on offenders and impose stricter SOPs.

For instance, he said restaurant operators should install plastic shields in between tables to stop the spread.

“Indoor restaurants with air-conditioning are high-risk areas. They should have transparent plastic shields to prevent the spread or allow more outdoor sitting,” he told FMT.

Lee also asked the government to create awareness within religious bodies to ensure proper SOPs are carried out as religious places are another high-risk area.

The health ministry also needs to stop home quarantine of Covid-19 patients as there is a 70% chance for family members to be infected.

“No one is monitoring them at home and there is a risk in not taking positive patients to hospital for treatment,” said Lee.

He said the National Security Council needs to review the reasons MCO 2.0 has failed and carry out measures that will help to bring the cases down.

