ANNUAR MUSA GETS OFF SCOT-FREE – WHILE COPS WANT GROUP EATING ‘YEE SANG’ AT BUKIT KETUMBAR TO SURRENDER THEMSELVES?

Cops want group seen celebrating CNY at Bukit Ketumbar in viral video to come forward

AMPANG: A group of about 20 people who were seen on video celebrating Chinese New Year at Bukit Ketumbar here have been told to come forward.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the video, which has gone viral, showed about 20 people enjoying yee sang at Bukit Ketumbar, in violation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We believe the group had gathered at Bukit Ketumbar in the morning.

“We are still investigating the matter,” he said when contacted Sunday (Feb 14).

ACP Farouk urged those seen in the video to go the Ampang Jaya police headquarters as soon as possible to assist in the investigation.

“We urge the public not to violate any SOP set by the National Security Council (NSC).

“Our ultimate goal is to break the chain of infection so we hope the public can give their full cooperation,” he added. – ANN

