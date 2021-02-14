ANNUAR MUSA GETS OFF SCOT-FREE – WHILE COPS WANT GROUP EATING ‘YEE SANG’ AT BUKIT KETUMBAR TO SURRENDER THEMSELVES?

Cops want group seen celebrating CNY at Bukit Ketumbar in viral video to come forward

AMPANG: A group of about 20 people who were seen on video celebrating Chinese New Year at Bukit Ketumbar here have been told to come forward.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the video, which has gone viral, showed about 20 people enjoying yee sang at Bukit Ketumbar, in violation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We believe the group had gathered at Bukit Ketumbar in the morning.

“We are still investigating the matter,” he said when contacted Sunday (Feb 14).

ACP Farouk urged those seen in the video to go the Ampang Jaya police headquarters as soon as possible to assist in the investigation.

“We urge the public not to violate any SOP set by the National Security Council (NSC).

“Our ultimate goal is to break the chain of infection so we hope the public can give their full cooperation,” he added.  – ANN

Puad Zarkashi ticks off Annuar Musa for saying that he only sat for a while on a table, dining with six others.

PETALING JAYA: Ministers are practicing a “culture of excuses” to avoid admitting any wrongdoings, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said today.

In a Facebook post, he took particular aim at Federal Territories minister Annuar Musa for always being ready with an excuse when caught red-handed flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the movement control order (MCO).

He cited a photo that was widely-shared on social media showing the former Barisan Nasional secretary-general dining on the same table with six other people at an event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The latest SOP released by the National Security Council (MKN) stipulates that a maximum of two people could eat together at the same table.

Puad said Annuar gave the excuse of sitting just for a while before rushing off as the organisers did not follow the SOPs.

“If you already know the organiser was not complying with the SOPs, why did you sit there even for a while.

“Where is the logic?” Puad asked.

He then recalled how Annuar had flouted the SOP on Jan 29, when the minister was photographed walking with two other people around his neigbourhood without any face masks on.

The SOP states that a maximum of two people may jog or walk together outside their home.

When the photo went viral, with Malaysians calling for action to be taken against Annuar, he responded by saying that it was a coincidence that they bumped into each other for a while and that they went separate ways after that.

“Annuar was looking for an excuse when he said the three of them came from different directions and met accidentally.

“Good at finding excuses. The question is why keep walking together?” he asked.

Puad said Annuar was adding insult to injury by giving excuses for his wrongdoings, and in the process, was weakening the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

