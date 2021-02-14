ANNUAR MUSA GETS OFF SCOT-FREE – WHILE COPS WANT GROUP EATING ‘YEE SANG’ AT BUKIT KETUMBAR TO SURRENDER THEMSELVES?

PETALING JAYA: Ministers are practicing a “culture of excuses” to avoid admitting any wrongdoings, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said today.
In a Facebook post, he took particular aim at Federal Territories minister Annuar Musa for always being ready with an excuse when caught red-handed flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the movement control order (MCO).
He cited a photo that was widely-shared on social media showing the former Barisan Nasional secretary-general dining on the same table with six other people at an event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.
The latest SOP released by the National Security Council (MKN) stipulates that a maximum of two people could eat together at the same table.
Puad said Annuar gave the excuse of sitting just for a while before rushing off as the organisers did not follow the SOPs.
“If you already know the organiser was not complying with the SOPs, why did you sit there even for a while.
“Where is the logic?” Puad asked.
He then recalled how Annuar had flouted the SOP on Jan 29, when the minister was photographed walking with two other people around his neigbourhood without any face masks on.
The SOP states that a maximum of two people may jog or walk together outside their home.
When the photo went viral, with Malaysians calling for action to be taken against Annuar, he responded by saying that it was a coincidence that they bumped into each other for a while and that they went separate ways after that.
“Annuar was looking for an excuse when he said the three of them came from different directions and met accidentally.
“Good at finding excuses. The question is why keep walking together?” he asked.
Puad said Annuar was adding insult to injury by giving excuses for his wrongdoings, and in the process, was weakening the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
