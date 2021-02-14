HEIGHT OF DOUBLE STANDARDS: ANNUAR MUSA CAUGHT FLOUTING SOPs AGAIN – FIRST WALKING WITH FRIENDS WITHOUT FACE MASKS & NOW EATING WITH 6 OTHERS AT SAME TABLE – TRYING TO PULL A FAST ONE? UMNO’S MOST UNPOPULAR MINISTER NOW WANTS VACCINATION PRIORITY FOR HIGH-RISK, LOW-INCOME LOCALS – TO ‘SPEAK’ WITH KHAIRY

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno’s Datuk Puad Zarkashi has accused Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa of again making excuse after the latter allegedly flouted Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

In a Facebook post today, the former Special Affairs Department chief said that instead of admitting guilt, Annuar instead had adopted a “culture of giving excuses”.

“The culture of people who do not want to admit any wrongdoing is the ‘culture of giving excuses’. There is always an excuse given for not wanting to admit guilt.

“Annuar Musa is accused of violating the MCO SOP for eating at the same table with six others. While the SOP only allows two people.

“Once again Annuar gave the excuse that he was sitting momentarily before leaving because the [event] organiser was not following the SOP. If you already know that the SOP was not complied with [by the event organiser], why sit there for even a moment. Where is the logic?’’ asked Puad.

On February 9, the government relaxed the SOPs for the movement control order (MCO) and allowed dine-ins in restaurants but limited this only to two people per table.

Puad then cited another example of Annuar’s alleged breach of the SOP when the latter was pictured to be walking with two other people without wearing their mask.

At the time, the SOPs only allowed outdoor exercise among members of the same household.

“Previously, Annuar had breached the SOP by jogging with more than two people. Annuar was scrambling to find an excuse that the three of them came from different directions but coincidentally met each other

“What an excuse. The question is why continue to walk together? All three were using canes but did not put on a face mask. Always an excuse.

“Do not contribute to PN’s already tarnished image,’’ said Puad, referring to the Perikatan Nasional government.

On January 28, Annuar uploaded a picture of him and two colleagues walking side by side without a mask while they were on their jog.

This drew heavy criticism and public backlash of their alleged breach of MCO regulation.

On January 29, Annuar denied any wrongdoing and explained that he was merely on his morning walk when he bumped into former Kuala Lumpur City Hall director-general Datuk Dr Noordin Abdul Razak and former Kelantan Football Association treasurer Datuk Nik Aminaldin Jaafar on the same path.

