A federal agency director has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his staff.

The 35-year-old man had allegedly tried to use his position, influence, and religion to exert control over the 29-year-old victim.

Harian Metro and New Straits Times, citing sources, reported that at 2am on Tuesday, the director had asked the woman to make him a drink before asking her to remove her scarf and massage him, claiming it was part of her official duties.

He then persuaded her to become his secretary by threatening her job security besides asking her to swear on the Quran to keep his actions secret.

He then asked her to enter the office’s assets room and strip before demanding that she “satisfy him”.

The victim refused, prompting the man to slap her, causing her to fall.

He then asked her to perform oral sex and slapped her again when she screamed.

The man is said to have recorded the incident and threatened disciplinary action if the victim reported the matter to the authorities.

The woman, however, proceeded to lodge a police report at the Pandamaran police station.

Police summoned the suspect to the Klang South district headquarters today for questioning after which he was arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

If convicted, an accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or whipped, or any two of such punishments.

MKINI

.