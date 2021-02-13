MUHYIDDIN REGIME NOW THE ‘COVID-19 CHAMPION’ OF ASEAN – NAJIB DOUBTS ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ GOVT CAN REDUCE DAILY INFECTIONS TO DOUBLE-DIGITS BY MAY – EVEN AS MEDICAL EXPERTS WARN THE PEOPLE NOT TO BE FOOLED BY ‘FALLING NUMBERS’

Najib doubtful govt can reduce Covid-19 cases to double digits by May

IT remains to be seen whether the government will achieve its target to reduce the daily Covid-19 infections to double digits in May, after the movement-control order (MCO), said Najib Razak.

He said active cases and fatalities remain high although there is a decline in the growth of new cases.

“In fact there were 31 clusters announced in the last two days,” he said in a Facebook post.

“A month since the half-baked MCO 2.0, which has already been relaxed, Malaysia appears to have outpaced other Asean countries to become the Covid-19 champion of Asean,” he added.

The outbreak in Malaysia is five times more severe than the Philippines and two-and-a-half times more than Indonesia, when the population size and active cases is taken into account.

“There is truth to the warning given by health experts to not be fooled by the decline in (new) Covid-19 cases. The decline is attributable to the sudden and drastic reduction in Covid-19 tests,” he said.

“There was a 50% decrease in capacity from the maximum 76,000 to 32,536, a day before the government announced new cases will be around 3,000 for some time, claiming that the MCO 2.0 was effective.”

Najib said if the tests conducted are fewer, than the new cases detected will also be fewer.

“In fact, the director-general of health (Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) announced that the infectivity rate has increased slightly,” he said.

On that note, Najib reminded the public to not be complacent and to comply with the standard operating procedure as the virus is spreading fast within the community.

Noor Hisham said recently the trend of decline could begin after January 27 in the final two weeks of the MCO.

“Our expectation is if we enforce the MCO for four weeks followed by CMCO (conditional MCO) we could see cases in double digits by May 11.”

Don’t be fooled by falling numbers, say medical groups

PETALING JAYA: Although the number of new Covid-19 cases have fallen to under 4,000 from the more than 5,000 peak a little over a week ago, health experts have warned Malaysians not to be complacent. They say the fall in numbers comes in conjunction with reduced testing. Data obtained from CodeBlue shows that from Feb 3-8, the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted daily reduced from 67,264 to 32,536. This coincided with daily confirmed cases falling by over 1,000 across the assessed period after hitting 4,571 on Feb 4. According to CEO of the Galen Centre, Azrul Khalib, “reported cases may not be an accurate reflection of reduced transmission of Covid-19,” as the positivity rate has remained consistently above the 5% benchmark set by the World Health Organization. Positivity rate is the share of tests conducted that return positive results, with a high rate suggesting that many cases are falling through the cracks. Azrul told FMT that Malaysia’s high positivity rate, which was as high as 9.5% on Feb 8, “suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with Covid-19 in the community who haven’t been tested yet.” “What all this means is that we are not doing enough testing and that we are not getting a good picture of the Malaysian epidemic.” Azrul said the positivity rate is more indicative of the state of the pandemic and should be taken into account by the government when making changes to the country’s Covid-19 response strategy. The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said this massive drop in the number of tests may be a reflection of the government’s policy to test only symptomatic close contacts, with others being told to stay at home and isolate. “The MMA has been urging the health ministry to revert to its earlier policy of testing all close contacts as there can be a risk of infections spreading from pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers of the virus,” said the group’s president, Dr Subramaniam Muniandy. He called for an increase in the use of the Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag) as a means of screening potential cases because the result can be returned more quickly than PCR tests and those identified can be isolated faster. Azrul agrees that RTK-Ag tests could be used for rapid diagnosis but suggests confirmation be done using PCR tests. Studies have found that RTK-Ag has a sensitivity rate of 90%, which means the results could be inaccurate 10% of the time while the sensitivity rate of PCR tests is as high as 98%. Health policies specialist Dr Khor Swee Kheng said Malaysians must look at a variety of factors when assessing the severity of the pandemic, as single statistics are easily manipulated by external factors. For example, he points out that a figure such as the infection rate or R0 (pronounced R-naught) can appear lowered if both testing and daily cases fall, which may not paint an accurate picture of the pandemic. This number reflects how many others an infected person is expected to transmit a disease to. He said that people “need to look at testing adequacy to truly feel happy that we’re making progress,” as the quality of data collected can influence metrics that rely on that information. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

