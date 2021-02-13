126,000 PEOPLE TO BE VACCINATED PER DAY STARTING LATE FEBRUARY, SAYS ADHAM BABA – HOPEFULLY ‘WARM WATER’ MINISTER WON’T BE TALKING THROUGH HIS HAT

“Each of the seven vaccinators is able to inoculate 30 people per day, meaning for each locality or area, a total of 210 people can be vaccinated in a day,” he said when met by reporters during the Johor Health Department’s integrated operation with the state’s Labour Department to inspect foreign workers’ hostels in Jalan Seelong, Senai, here, today.

Dr Adham said the first phase recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the end of this month until April were frontline personnel, which included members of the MOH, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Police, and Civil Defence Force.

According to him, the second phase which is expected to begin sometime in March involves the high-risk group comprising senior citizens aged 60 and above and the vulnerable group with morbidity problems, such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as persons with disabilities.

“They have to fill in a form, either downloaded through the MySejahtera application or we will get a task force to send it manually a week before the vaccination, so they (recipients) do not have to wait long at the vaccination counter.

“We only need them (recipients) to consent to the vaccination, and we will make sure that they will be given a proper schedule on when to come and get inoculated, and prevent everyone from coming at the same time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said foreign workers, especially those who were among the frontliners such as doctors, pharmacists and dentists, would also receive free vaccinations.

“However, we will prioritise locals under the COVID-19 National Immunisation Plan first before looking at the foreigners working in other high-risk sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tenggara MP also dispelled the public’s perception of the delay in rolling out the vaccines in the country.

“Many people think there is a supply problem in Europe, but I guarantee in terms of the supply for Malaysia, that I have been able to secure the vaccine lots required for us to implement the immunisation plan,” he said. – — Bernama

Khairy reveals five ways to sign up for Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR ― Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed that the registration for Covid-19 vaccines will begin in March 2021. The Covid-19 vaccines will be administered voluntarily and Malaysians will have to register their consent in order to receive the jab. Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister in charge of the national vaccination programme, has revealed five ways you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine when it is available.MySejahtera app As announced previously, the MySejahtera app will be used to register your consent to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This would probably be the easiest way to sign up on your phone as MySejahtera is currently the default national app for contact tracing with over 24 million registered users. Covid-19 JKJAV website For those without the app, the Special Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee (JKJAV) will also introduce a website which would enable people to sign up online. The website will be launched next week by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Hotline phone number Alternatively, there will be a hotline number where the public can call in. This would be the next best option for those without a smartphone or internet access. Manual registrations The government is also allowing the public to register manually for the Covid-19 vaccine at hospitals and clinics. This will be offered at both public and private healthcare sectors. To reach out to senior citizens especially in rural areas, the government will also work closely with state governments to get them registered. To recap, the vaccines will be administered in three phases. The government aims to prioritise its first batch of 500,000 vaccines for frontliners especially in healthcare, police, Rela, Bomba and civil defence sectors. This will be carried out until April 2021. To boost confidence in the vaccine, Khairy has also confirmed that the Prime Minister will be the first recipient of the national Covid-19 vaccination program. The second phase which covers 9.4 million people will include senior citizens above 60 years old, people with non-communicable diseases and people with disabilities. The second vaccination phase is expected to run between April to August 2021. For the remaining individuals including all adults aged 18 years and above, you will be getting the Covid-19 jab in Phase 3 which will run from May 2021 to February 2022. During Khairy’s interview on Bernama TV last night, he shared that there are requests from people to be classified as frontliners and the authorities will evaluate the requests received. The government aims to vaccinate over 80 per cent of the population or 26.5 million people. To achieve herd immunity, the government has announced that all non-citizens in the country including undocumented migrants will also receive the Covid-19 vaccination for free. The decision was made after considering several factors which include the cost of treating patients who are infected by foreign workers and the fact that foreign workers do contribute to the Malaysian economy. Similarly, other countries have also vaccinated Malaysian citizens at zero cost. ― SoyaCincau BERNAMA / SOYACINCAU

