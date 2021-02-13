COVID-19 DIGS IN: 3,499 NEW CASES – 10 NEW CLUSTERS IDENTIFIED

3,499 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,499 Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 1,345 cases.

He also said there were 3,515 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 209,289.

Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 261,805.

There are 51,558 active cases with 263 patients being treated in intensive care and 118 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the five deaths take the number of fatalities to 958.

The new cases today involved 3,498 local infections and one imported one.

Selangor was again the state with the highest number of cases with 1,345, of which 1,052 cases were from clusters and close contact screenings.

This was followed by Johor (802), Kuala Lumpur (511), Sarawak (152), Penang (138), Perak (121), Kedah (111), Sabah (101), Negeri Sembilan (58), Melaka (50), Terengganu (46), Kelantan (44), Pahang (13), Putrajaya (three), Labuan (two) and Perlis (two).

There were 70 cases from prisons and detention centres, most of which came from the Tembok Bendera (46), Tembok Sungai Udang (18) and Penjara Seberang Perai (six) clusters.

The five dead today were all Malaysians; two from Selangor and one each from Sabah, Johor and Terengganu.

10 new Covid-19 clusters identified

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected 10 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a statement, he said nine of them involved workplaces while one was a community cluster.

The clusters are in Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

Johor and Kuala Lumpur reported three clusters each, Selangor reported two while Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu reported one each.

Clusters that reported the most infections today were Sungai Putus (271), Persiaran Synergi Utama (219) and Lorong Peel construction site (187).

The 10 new clusters are:

Johor:

Persiaran Synergi Utama – a workplace cluster in Kulai and Kota Tinggi. The index cases tested positive on Feb 11 through a targeted screening on a factory on Jalan Persiaran Synergi Utama, Synergi Utama Industrial Area, Senai. A total of 712 people have been screened, with 220 found positive.

Jalan i-Park Satu – a workplace cluster in Kulai and Johor Bahru. The index cases tested positive on Jan 29 through a targeted screening on a factory on Jalan i-Park, i-Park Industrial Area, Bandar Indahpura, Kulai. A total of 643 people have been screened, with 80 found positive.

Jalan Lengkok Satu – a workplace cluster in Johor Bahru. The index cases tested positive on Feb 13 through a targeted screening on a factory on Jalan Lengkok, Taman Nusajaya Industri 1, Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru. A total of 151 people have been screened, with 64 found positive.

Kuala Lumpur:

Lorong Peel construction site – a workplace cluster in Cheras. The index cases tested positive on Feb 13 through a targeted screening on a construction site at Lorong Peel, Taman Maluri, Cheras. A total of 497 people have been screened, with 187 found positive.

Jalil Utama construction site – a workplace cluster in Cheras. The index cases tested positive on Feb 13 through a targeted screening on a construction site on Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil, Bandar Bukit Jalil. A total of 416 people have been screened, with 123 found positive.

Jalan Tun Razak – a community cluster involving a medical centre at Jalan Tun Razak. It affects Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa, Cheras, and Kepong in Kuala Lumpur, and also Petaling in Selangor. The index case tested positive on Jan 25 through an individual symptomatic screening. A total of 884 people have been screened, with 26 found positive.

Selangor:

Lebuh Keluli – a workplace cluster in Klang, Petaling and Kuala Langat . The index cases tested positive on Jan 29 through a targeted screening on a factory in the Selatan Industrial Area, Jalan Keluli, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam. A total of 664 people have been screened, with 132 found positive.

Industri Selesa– a workplace cluster in Petaling. The index cases tested positive on Feb 13 through a targeted screening on a factory in Taman Industri Selesa Jaya, Balakong, Seri Kembangan. A total of 856 people have been screened, with 15 found positive.

Negeri Sembilan:

Lebuh Keluli– a workplace cluster in Seremban and Rembau. The index case tested positive on Feb 6 through an individual symptomatic screening. The cluster involves a factory on Persiaran Bunga Tanjung, Senawang Baru Industrial Area, Seremban. A total of 252 people have been screened, with 55 found positive.

Terengganu:

Bukit Tengah – a workplace cluster in Dungun and Kemaman. The index case tested positive on Feb 10 through symptomatic screening. The cluster involves a mining company at Bukit Tengah in Kerteh. A total of 113 people have been screened, with 22 found positive.

Clusters closed:

Eleven clusters officially ended today. These are the Bukit Bakar, Jalan Timah, Seragam Chepa, Restoran Putra, Jalan Desa construction site, Pekeliling, Jalan Chu, Laut construction site, Matahari construction site, Pagar Bentong and Jalan Sembrong clusters. There are now 483 active clusters out of the 972 reported.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.