OMG! WHY SO ‘HAM SAP’? POLICE AT ROADBLOCK TOLD ME TO ‘LIFT MY BLOUSE OR BE FINED’ – CLAIMS WOMAN – ‘WHAT AN ABUSE OF POWER’

Police are investigating another case of a policeman manning a roadblock being accused of harassment – this time sexual in nature.
The victim had posted on Twitter that the harassment occurred along Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning.
The woman, who could not find her driving license when the policeman stopped her, was then asked by an officer to expose herself to him.
“If you show me, I won’t fine you,” she recounted the officer as saying.
She has filed a police report over the matter after failing to reach the police force’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (Jips) hotline.
When contacted, she told Malaysiakini that she would be giving her statement to the police in Brickfields today.
Bukit Aman Jips director Zamri Yahya said police were looking into the matter as well as into another case of police harassment that came to light today.
“Investigations at this time are to identify both policemen involved based on statements and information available.
“Bukit Aman has also called both women to get further information regarding the policemen who allegedly harassed them to assist with Jips’ investigation,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.
He said this was a serious disciplinary offence and urged officers on duty to be professional and not do or say anything unrelated to their duties.
If you are experiencing sexual harassment, please contact one of these hotlines:
All Women’s Action Society (AWAM)
Website：https://www.awam.org.my
Tel：03-79874221
Email：[email protected]
Telenita Hotline: 0162374221
Sabah Women’s Action Resource Group (SAWO)
Website：http://www.sawo.org.my/
Tel：088-280200
Email：[email protected]
Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)
Website：https://wao.org.my/
Tel：03-79563488（24hours)
SMS/Whatsapp：018-9888058
Women’s Centre for Change, Penang (WCC)
Website：www.wccpenang.org
Tel： 04-228 0342 – MKINI
