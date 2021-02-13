OMG! WHY SO ‘HAM SAP’? POLICE AT ROADBLOCK TOLD ME TO ‘LIFT MY BLOUSE OR BE FINED’ – CLAIMS WOMAN – ‘WHAT AN ABUSE OF POWER’

PETALING JAYA: After a woman tweeted a complaint about how a policeman at a roadblock attempted “to get to know her better,” several others have taken to social media to detail their encounters.

In the latest incident, a woman lodged a police report claiming she was sexually harassed by a policeman while she was going through a roadblock along Jalan Duta today.

Ain Sabrina Yusof, 24, said the policeman had asked her to lift up her blouse to avoid getting fined.

“At that time, I had forgotten to bring my licence,” she said in a series of tweets on her profile, @sabiyusof, detailing the event.

“After that, he insisted on exchanging contact numbers with me despite me telling him I was uncomfortable.

“He gave me his phone and asked me to give him a missed call in front of him (so he could get her number).”

Sabrina, a systems analyst at a data consultancy company, said she was left shaken by the incident, adding that police should be protecting citizens, instead of harassing them.

“I was not only sexually harassed, but forced to give him my number. I was threatened with a fine if I did not comply. What an abuse of power.

“I feel disgusted that women are seen as objects and we as the rakyat should feel protected. Instead, we are abused like this,” she told FMT.

Separately, police are currently investigating whether one of their personnel had crossed the line by texting a woman to purportedly “get to know her better”, after stopping her at a roadblock.

In the exchange on Twitter, Bukit Aman’s official account @PDRMsia responded to a Twitter user who recalled her encounter with the police officer on Feb 11.

The woman said she was on her way to purchase some groceries when the policeman stopped her at a roadblock.

She said he had then jotted down her details, including her phone and licence plate number.

She then said the policeman messaged her on WhatsApp shortly after. In a screenshot of the conversation attached to her tweet, the policeman had said he wanted to get to know her better.

Her tweets, which have since gone viral, encouraged other women to expose similar experiences when stopped by policemen at roadblocks during the movement control order. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Police are investigating another case of a policeman manning a roadblock being accused of harassment – this time sexual in nature.

The victim had posted on Twitter that the harassment occurred along Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning.

The woman, who could not find her driving license when the policeman stopped her, was then asked by an officer to expose herself to him.

“If you show me, I won’t fine you,” she recounted the officer as saying.

The officer then forced her to give him her phone number.

She has filed a police report over the matter after failing to reach the police force’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (Jips) hotline.

When contacted, she told Malaysiakini that she would be giving her statement to the police in Brickfields today.

Bukit Aman Jips director Zamri Yahya said police were looking into the matter as well as into another case of police harassment that came to light today.

“Investigations at this time are to identify both policemen involved based on statements and information available.

“Bukit Aman has also called both women to get further information regarding the policemen who allegedly harassed them to assist with Jips’ investigation,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

He said this was a serious disciplinary offence and urged officers on duty to be professional and not do or say anything unrelated to their duties.

If you are experiencing sexual harassment, please contact one of these hotlines:

All Women’s Action Society (AWAM)
Website：https://www.awam.org.my
Tel：03-79874221
Email：[email protected]
Telenita Hotline: 0162374221

Sabah Women’s Action Resource Group (SAWO)
Website：http://www.sawo.org.my/
Tel：088-280200
Email：[email protected]

Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)
Website：https://wao.org.my/
Tel：03-79563488（24hours)
SMS/Whatsapp：018-9888058

Women’s Centre for Change, Penang (WCC)
Website：www.wccpenang.org
Tel： 04-228 0342  – MKINI

