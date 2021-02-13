ISMAIL SABRI RAISES EYEBROWS WITH HIS ‘PETTY’ LAWSUIT OVER SOPs – DOESN’T HE REMEMBER HE ONCE DEFAMED NURUL IZZAH AS A TRAITOR WHO BETRAYED MALAYSIA DURING LAHAD DATU INCURSION?

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob is reported to have lodged a police report regarding an “old video” related to him that has been circulating on social media for a day or two.

The police report is expected to be made today at the Dang Wangi Police Station, Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, it shows Ismail Sabri attending a ceremony with several other people and sitting together at the banquet table without taking care of social imprisonment and then opening his face mask.

The video is not actually a new ceremony he attended, but it was said when he attended the launch of Tabung Pahlawan at the Royal Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on September 15 last year.

The police report was made by Ismail Sabri because he felt he was slandered in relation to the distribution of the video.

The question is, where is the slander of the video if the incident happened on September 15 last year?

Isn’t it that in September 2020, Covid19 still hit the country and the use of face masks and physical imprisonment is still mandatory?

Wouldn’t he be the senior minister in charge of Covid19, he did not know about it?

After all, as a politician, facing abominations, insults and even slander is a normal thing in fact.

If the defamation in a big matter involves dignity such as being accused of receiving money, there is a scandal with an artist, a video of karaoke with some women in a dark room or the like, it may be acceptable if a police report is to be made.

For example, Ismail Sabri himself once accused Nurul Izzah Anwar of being a traitor in the issue of aggression in Lahad Datu, Sabah a few years ago.

So, in that case it seems appropriate that an action should be taken.

Following the defamation, Nurul Izzah has sued Ismail Sabri with former Inspector-General of Police, Khalid Abu Bakar.

Nurul Izzah finally won the suit and Ismail Sabri was ordered to pay RM450 thousand, while Khalid was RM400 thousand.

This is just an old video that is portrayed as having just happened, it is very trivial in fact to be made a police report by a senior minister and politician who should have been ripe with the kick of the political world.

More than that, making a police report in such a trivial case only adds to the burden of the police to investigate.

Doesn’t he feel sorry for the policemen who are already burdened with a lot of work such as heating and rain doing roadblocks during PKP 2.0?

In the case of this video, it is actually enough for only Ismail Sabri or his office to make a denial through the media only.

But, before that, please answer first why at the time the video was taken, on 15 September 2020, he opened his face and did not take care of his social imprisonment at the ceremony?

THE STORY ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

Menteri Kanan (Kluster Keselamatan) Ismail Sabri Yaakob dilaporkan akan membuat laporan polis berhubung “video lama” berkaitan dirinya yang tular di media sosial sejak sehari dua ini.

Laporan polis itu dijangka akan dibuat hari ini di Balai Polis Dang Wangi, Kuala Lumpur.

Dalam video itu ia menunjukkan Ismail Sabri hadir majlis bersama beberapa orang lain dan duduk bersama di meja jamuan dengan tidak menjaga penjarakan sosial serta kemudian membuka pelitup mukanya.

Video berkenaan sebenarnya bukan majlis baharu yang dihadirinya, tetapi dikatakan ketika hadir majlis pelancaran Tabung Pahlawan di Royal Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur pada 15 September tahun lalu.

Laporan polis itu dibuat Ismail Sabri kerana merasakan beliau difitnah berhubung penyebaran video tersebut.

Soalnya, di mana fitnahnya video tersebut jika kejadian berlaku pada 15 September tahun lalu?

Bukankah pada September 2020 lalu, Covid19 masih melanda negara dan pemakaian pelitup muka serta penjarakan fizikal masih diwajibkan?

Takkan sebagai menteri kanan yang bertanggungjawab dalam hal Covid19, beliau tidak tahu mengenainya?

Lagi pun, sebagai ahli politik, berdepan kejian, cercaan malah fitnah sekali pun adalah perkara biasa saja sebenarnya.

Jika fitnah tersebut dalam hal yang besar melibatkan maruah seperti dituduh terima wang, ada skandal dengan artis, video berkaraoke dengan beberapa wanita dalam bilik gelap atau sebagainya, barangkali bolehlah diterima jika laporan polis hendak dibuat.

Contohnya seperti Ismail Sabri sendiri pernah menuduh Nurul Izzah Anwar sebagai pengkhianat dalam isu pencerohohan di Lahad Datu, Sabah beberapa tahun lalu.

Maka, dalam kes tersebut terlihat wajarlah sesuatu tindakan hendak diambil.

Berikutan fitnah itu, Nurul Izzah telah menyaman Ismail Sabri bersama bekas Ketua Polis Negara, Khalid Abu Bakar.

Nurul Izzah akhirnya memenangi saman tersebut dan Ismail Sabri telah diarah membayar RM450 ribu, manakala Khalid sebanyak RM400 ribu.

Ini sekadar video lama yang digambarkan seolah-olah baru berlaku, sangat remeh sebenarnya untuk dibuat laporan polis oleh seorang menteri kanan dan politikus yang sudah sepatutnya telah masak dengan sepak terajang dunia politik.

Lebih daripada itu, membuat laporan polis dalam kes seremeh itu hanya menambahkan beban polis saja untuk menyiasatnya.

Tidak kasihankan beliau terhadap anggota polis yang sudah sedia dibebankan dengan banyak kerja seperti berpanas dan berhujan melakukan sekatan jalanraya di ketika PKP 2.0 ini?

Untuk kes video ini, sebenarnya memadai dengan hanya Ismail Sabri atau pejabatnya membuat penafian melalui media saja.

Tapi, sebelum itu silalah jawab dulu kenapa pada waktu video tersebut diambil iaitu pada 15 September 2020, beliau membuka pelitup muka serta tidak menjaga penjarakan sosialnya di majlis tersebut?

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

