EXTORTION??? WHAT DOES ZAHID MEAN ‘IT’S NOT GOOD TO FISH FOR PEOPLE WITH MONEY’? ARE THOSE NOW IN POWER SQUEEZING THE UMNO WARLORDS, WHO FREELY HELPED THEMSELVES IN THE PAST, FOR A SLICE OF THEIR HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS, EVEN BILLIONS?

Zahid: I am not good at fishing people using money

While showing off his fishing skills, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sarcastically joked that he was not good at “fishing people with money”.

However, it was not certain who was the target of the Bagan Datuk MP’s insinuation.

“Maybe many do not know, I am also an angler. I confirm that I only catch fish though and I do not fish people.

“Fishing for people with money is not good,” Zahid wrote on his Facebook today.

While it was unclear who Zahid was referring to, the Umno president has been at the forefront of the fractured relationship between his party and the Bersatu vehicle of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

On Feb 4, Zahid reportedly claimed that he and several BN MPs had received allocations for their respective constituencies that were on par with those represented by the opposition.

The Umno president said his parliamentary constituency only received RM100,000 for 2021, in contrast to MPs in the Perikatan Nasional government who got a RM3.7 million allocation for the year.

Zahid claimed that other Umno lawmakers also faced the same predicament, including Ahmad Maslan (Pontian), Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan), Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas) and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang).

“Alhamdulillah, I got RM100,000, enough for the Bagan Datuk division, the most backward part of Perak,” he was reported as saying by the media.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi inspecting his catch when he went fishing.

More directly, Zahid said that anglers would be grateful for the new standard operating procedure issued by the government to allow fishing activities.

“It was really fun fishing when the government announced that such activities were allowed to start yesterday.

“Fishing is a healthy activity for the mind. Fishing can lower stress levels and make a person fitter,” he added.

MKINI

