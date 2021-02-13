‘STOP DISTURBING THE PEOPLE – SET UP YOUR ROADBLOCKS ONLY AT STATE BORDERS’ – NAJIB RAPS ‘UNNECESSARY’ STOPS AT CITY CENTRES – EVEN AS REPORTS EMERGE OF COPS USING THE MCO ROADBLOCKS TO ‘PICK UP’ WOMEN DRIVERS

THE police would be better deployed at the state borders to prevent interstate travel instead of manning “unnecessary” roadblocks in the cities, said former prime minister Najib Razak.

He said there was no need now for police checkpoints in the city centres as the government had allowed almost all sectors to open.

“Perhaps it is time to stop these roadblocks in the cities to allow smooth flow of traffic.

“The police must be diverted from the inner city roadblocks to concentrate on stopping cross border travel,” he wrote on Facebook today.

“They may also be given time to rest.”

Since the MCO 2.0 was enforced on January 13, police have set up roadblocks in the cities to stop people from unnecessary travel

However, these roadblocks have caused massive traffic jams as more vehicles return to the roads after businesses were allowed to resume.

Travelling across state lines remain prohibited.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

