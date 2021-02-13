COPS ‘PICKING UP’ PRETTY GIRLS AT MCO ROADBLOCKS? EVERYDAY IT GETS WORSE UNDER MUHYIDDIN REGIME – ABUSE OF POWER INTENSIFIES UNDER HIS ‘MALAYS ONLY’ GOVT

In the exchange on Twitter, Bukit Aman’s official account @PDRMsia responded to a netizen with the Twitter handle @nnnadzifah who recalled her encounter with the police officer.

“Salam hormat saudari. We take note of this viral issue.

“We ask you to state the exact date, time and location of the said roadblock, for further action. Thank you,” police tweeted.

Responding to the police, the woman said she didn’t expect the issue to escalate, with over 15,000 retweets, including by other women who shared their personal experiences with police personnel or others who allegedly abused their positions to make personal contact.

“This has gone too far. I didn’t expect this (behaviour) to be this serious. I’m not deleting this (tweet) as I want to provide information for the police from other people’s experiences in the replies as well.

“People can stop mentioning the police already as they’ve noticed this and they’re investigating,” she added.

There were also others, however, who defended the act as a genuine attempt by the personnel involved to make friends with the woman.

Earlier, the woman tweeted that the police officer who stopped her had asked where she was going, to which she replied she was going grocery shopping.

She said he then took down her personal details including her phone number, and a few minutes later texted her asking if he can “get to know” her better.

MKINI

/