ANWAR GETS A ‘RUBBER CUP’! INDEED PM OF A COALITION THAT WON’T WIN – FOR NOW, PAKATAN MAY GIVE HIM A FACE-SAVING EXIT BUT IF PKR IS WIPED OUT IN GE15, WHY WOULD DAP & AMANAH WANT HIM AROUND – AS IT IS, PKR ON SHRINKING GROUND PERHAPS WITH ONLY UMNO’S COURT CLUSTER IN TOW – BUT MAHATHIR & SHAFIE’S WARISAN LIKELY TO FORM NEW PACTS

DR Mahathir Mohamad can be mentor minister or senior minister if he still wants to play a role in Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Amanah strategist Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“This could be PH’s win-win formula for GE15 (15th general election),” Dzulkefly told The Malaysian Insight.

“As it is, PH is very clear that its prime ministerial candidate for GE15 will be Anwar Ibrahim.

“The idea that Dr Mahathir could be a temporary prime minister does not arise anymore. Although he can play a role if he wants if we win.”

Dzulkefly, who is also the Kuala Selangor MP, said that although PH won the 14th general election (GE14) because of the three-cornered strategy that backfired on Barisan Nasional (BN), and the combination of Dr Mahathir and Anwar, the coalition must move on.

He was commenting on the on-off spat between Dr Mahathir and PKR president Anwar on who should be prime minister.

The former health minister, however, said that PH could only win if there is a “grand alignment” before any “grand coalition”.

This “grand alignment” would involve getting all the opposition parties on the same page.

“Pakatan and the other opposition parties such as Warisan, Pejuang and Muda must have the same goals.

“Merely relying on our opponents’ weaknesses… is not enough. Our strategy must be based on our strengths, and we cannot take it for granted that Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN or Muafakat Nasional (MN) will break up before GE15.”

He said PH still has its strengths.

“We are bound by a vision to see a more inclusive Malaysia, where there is no ‘ketuanan’ or narrow race discrimination issues.

“Pakatan has the same goals, and a clarity of purpose and vision, unlike its counterparts.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Dzulkefly: Anwar is Harapan PM candidate, Dr M can be senior minister