ANNUAR MUSA RUSHES TO PLAY ‘UMNO HERO’ – ‘I HAVE BEEN IN SUPREME COUNCIL FOR 20 YEARS & UMNO NEVER OPENED A SECRET ACCOUNT’ – BUT MUHYIDDIN TOO HAS LONG BEEN AN UMNO MAN BEFORE HE WAS SACKED – SO WHY IS HE ALLOWING BERSATU TO MAKE ‘FALSE’ ACCUSATIONS

PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa, long seen as a PPBM supporter, has hit out at its leaders over allegations about a secret Umno bank account with unaudited funds amounting to RM114.6 million.

“Umno’s private account? PPBM leaders or other parties should not issue accusatory statements.

“It does not bring any good. I have been a member of the Umno Supreme Council for over 20 years. Umno never opened a secret or confidential account,” he said on Twitter.

This comes after PPBM Supreme Council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman had earlier this week called for the Registrar of Societies to investigate a so-called unaudited bank account in violation of the Societies Act, following a claim made in court.

The allegation of a secret bank account was made in a suit filed by the government to seize funds that were allegedly linked to 1MDB.

Umno had claimed that the money the government wanted to seize belonged to the party.

However, the prosecution claimed that the money was held in a secret unaudited account used to receive political donations and had, therefore, contravened provisions of the Societies Act.

