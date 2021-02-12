WOW, HOW FAST KHAIRY RUSHES TO BOOTLICK MUHYIDDIN – ‘PM TO BE THE FIRST TO GET COVID-19 VACCINE’ – YET NOT LONG AGO, HE WOULD HAVE WAVED THE ‘KERIS’ & DEMANDED THE FIRST TO BE VACCINATED SHOULD BE THE UMNO PRESIDENT WHO SHOULD ALSO BE THE PM – OTHERWISE WHO WOULD DEFEND THE MALAYS?

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when the national vaccination programme is implemented nationwide later this month.

“The PM will be the first person to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine to give confidence to the public that the vaccine is safe,” said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

On February 4, Muhyiddin said that the national Covid-19 immunisation programme would start at the end of the month, with the government targeting 80% of the country’s population to receive the vaccine in three phases.

The first phase, from February to April, is for the 500,000 front-liners directly involved in the fight against Covid-19. The second phase, from April to August, is for the high-risk group, comprising senior citizens aged 60 and above and the vulnerable group with morbidity problems, such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as persons with disabilities.

The third phase is from May to February next year and it is for those aged 18 and above.

Khairy also said it was hoped the decision to provide free vaccines would encourage other countries to behave in a similar fashion to Malaysian expats.

He also said that Malaysia was quite late in receiving vaccines because Malaysia is more focused on planning an efficient and effective vaccination programme.

– Bernama

