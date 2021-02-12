MOVE ASIDE PAS – ‘BIG TALKING’ GERAKAN SAYS IT WILL ‘ENSURE VICTORY’ FOR MUHYIDDIN’S PN – EVEN THOUGH IT CAN BARELY STAND ON ITS OWN FEET – JUST LIKE HADI & CO, WHO STAND TO LOSE SEATS WITHOUT MUHYIDDIN’S INCUMBENCY AS PM TO PROTECT THEM

Gerakan will ensure PN victory in next GE, says Lau

GERAKAN has pledged support to Perikatan Nasional (PN) and will ensure the pact’s victory in the next general election, said Dominic Lau.

The party’s president, in his Chinese New Year message today, said it would always serve the rakyat with a sincere heart.

He said it is ready to collaborate with all parties to ensure the coalition’s victory in the next general election.

“We like to thank prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) for believing in us and giving Gerakan the opportunity to join the PN. This is the best gift for Gerakan this year.

“All the states are behind you, and we will ensure PN’s victory,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said that Gerakan had been accepted into the PN coalition.

“The Perikatan supreme council has agreed to accept Gerakan as one of the component parties.”

He said the party would strengthen the coalition, which also comprises of Bersatu, PAS, STAR and SAPP.

“Hopefully Gerakan will prioritise PN’s interests and contribute to the racial solidarity (in the country),” said Muhyiddin.

Lau said that he promised Muhyiddin he will move his 300,000 members, 1,545 branches and 48 divisions to assist PN.

“We always tell our members that whether we like it or not we have to change.

“We would also like to thank PN component parties for their support.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

