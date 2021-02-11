AS MALAYSIAN CHINESE PREPARE TO SIT DOWN TO THEIR REUNION DINNER, MOH REPORTS 3,384 NEW COVID-19 CASES – EVEN AS SCIENTIST WARNS DEADLY U.K. VARIANT LIKELY TO SWEEP THE WORLD

UK virus variant ‘likely to sweep the world’, warns scientist

LONDON: The coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing Covid-19, the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance programme said.

She also said the variant was dominant in the country and was likely “to sweep the world, in all probability”.

The coronavirus has killed 2.35 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions, but a few new worrying variants out of thousands have raised fears that vaccines will need to be tweaked and people may require booster shots.

Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium, said vaccines were so far effective against the variants in the UK, but that mutations could potentially undermine the shots.

“What’s concerning about this is that the 1.1.7. variant that we have had circulating for some weeks and months is beginning to mutate again and get new mutations which could affect the way that we handle the virus in terms of immunity and effectiveness of vaccines,” Peacock told the BBC.

“It’s concerning that the 1.1.7., which is more transmissible, which has swept the country, is now mutating to have this new mutation that could threaten vaccination.”

That new mutation, first identified in Bristol in southwest England, has been designated a “Variant of Concern”, by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

There are so far 21 cases of that variant which has E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein of the virus, the same change as has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants.

“One has to be a realist that this particular mutation has arisen in our kind of communal garden lineage now, at least five times – five separate times. And so this is going to keep popping up,” Peacock said.

There are three major known variants that are worrying scientists: the South African variant, known by scientists as 20I/501Y.V2 or B.1.351; the so-called UK or Kent variant, known as 20I/501Y.V1 or B.1.1.7; and the Brazilian variant known as P.1.

The British variant, which is more infectious but not necessarily more deadly than others, was likely “to sweep the world”, Peacock said.

“Once we get on top of (the virus) or it mutates itself out of being virulent – causing disease – then we can stop worrying about it. But I think, looking in the future, we’re going to be doing this for years. We’re still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view.”

The two Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca protect against the main British variant. REUTERS

3,384 Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,384 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 3,774 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 202,269.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 254,988.

There are 51,783 active cases with 259 patients being treated in intensive care and 122 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 13 deaths bring the number of fatalities to 936. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

