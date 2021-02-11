FRUSTRATION & ANGER BOILS UP AT CLUELESS MUHYIDDIN REGIME – THE PEOPLE & THEIR ECONOMY IS NOT HIS ‘POLITICAL GUINEA PIG’ TO EXPERIMENT WITH! WHO WILL BEAR ALL THE LOSSES – IF ONLY HE FOCUSED ON COVID-19 INSTEAD OF POWER-PLAY – U-TURNING & FLIP-FLOPPING ONLY DOES NOT HELP – HOW NOW TO SHIFT RM1 BIL OF STOCK IN 2 DAYS, SCREAMS CLOTHING INDUSTRY – EVEN AS RESTAURANTS SUDDENLY ALLOWED ‘DINE-IN’ TURN AWAY CUSTOMERS DUE TO ABRUPT RELAXATIONS
How to shift RM1 billion of stock in 2 days, asks clothing industry
PUTRAJAYA’S decision to allow clothing stores to reopen from yesterday is a little too late for industry players sitting on about RM1 billion worth of stock they need to clear just two days before Chinese New Year, which begins tomorrow.
Federation of Malaysian Fashion, Textile and Apparels chairman Tan Thian Poh said the sector actually received the green light from the International Trade and Industry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministries to reopen on February 5 but bureaucracy resulted in the announcement being made on February 9.
“Retailers will now have to sell at massive discounts in order to offload their stock and limit their losses.
“We considered opening on the first day of Chinese New Year (on Friday), but the overhead for this is high. We can only sell as much as we can in the two days,” Tan told The Malaysian Insight.
Each day of the second movement-control order (MCO), imposed from January 13 to February 18, has so far cost the clothing retail sector about RM150 million, Tan said.
“The government does not seem to understand how retailers and the clothing sector operate. They think we can just shift our sales online but this is not always feasible (for some) due to consumer habits.
“Retailers who already have online platforms only manage to sell about 2% to 3% of their stock. What are they to do with 95% of their remaining stock?” asked Tan, who is also Malaysia Textile Manufacturers’ Association president.
Industry players bought about RM1 billion worth of stock in anticipation of the Chinese New Year. Some items include ox-themed clothes but Tan said even those not celebrating also usually take the opportunity to buy new clothes.
Some of the stuff that must sold at steep discounts includes those with the ox motif, while others can still be sold in March and April.
Closure of clothing stores under the MCO also impacted on other parties in the clothing industry, such as packaging, Tan said.
Related sectors also lost around RM150 million a day because of continuing costs and overheads even while stores were closed.
“In all, we have been prohibited from opening for about a month. Assuming that wages in the sector account for RM50 million, and rent another RM50 million, the sector has already lost RM3.1 billion.”
Tan said the clothing sector is a big component in the economy as it employs about 500,000 workers, and sold about RM55 billion worth of products a year.
“If the sector collapses, it is not just retail, but related sectors along the supply and distribution chain will also be affected.”
Tan also questioned the government’s decision under MCO 2.0 to close clothing shops but allow jewellery shops, toy stores and retailers of other types of goods to operate.
Now that clothing shops can open, they have additional standard operating procedure (SOP) to follow, which includes providing customers with disposable gloves.
Customers, however, won’t be allowed to try on clothes.
Tan said the new requirement for disposal gloves will now see the country’s roughly 50,000 clothing retailers scrambling to procure them, and fears a supply shortage.
“We are willing to follow the SOP but we need two weeks to make the necessary arrangements,” he said.
Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders’ Association president Yow Boon Chuan said small traders who sell new year clothes at pasar malam will suffer greatly.
They tend to buy themed clothes each year according to the animal zodiac.
Yow said some small traders have tried to sell ox-themed clothes online but the response was dismal.
“They will not be able to clear stock and will likely not recover from this loss,” he said.
These traders will be unable to repay debts and risk bankruptcy, he added.
Penang Petty Traders’ Association president Ooi Thean Huat said traders will sell as much as they can before the Lunar New Year tomorrow.
“These two days are critical for small traders as the clothes are no longer suitable for wear after Chinese New Year.
“They can now only open on February 10 and during the day time on February 11. After that, they will close for the festivities. Normally, they will open again on the third or fourth day of Chinese New Year, but by then the clothes can no longer be sold.”
Kuala Lumpur Hawkers’ and Mobile Traders’ Association president Lim Suai Chai said some small traders were driven to desperation during the MCO and secretly opened their stalls, with some getting caught by the authorities.
Lim also said with consumer budgets tightened because of the pandemic-stricken economy, people are buying mostly biscuits and snacks but not new clothes.
Caught off guard, several KL restaurants turn away patrons after govt allows dine-in again
Though dine-in is allowed again, restaurant operators met during the walkabout remarked that the 24-hour announcement caught them by surprise, leaving them insufficient time to ready their front of house for patrons.
“As you can see, half of the shop is filled with our stock, which we stored in bulk here,” Lai Kwai Fatt who works as a supervisor at the Thong Kee Cafe outlet in Pandan Indah, Ampang told Malay Mail yesterday, gesturing toward the loaves of bread stacked atop the dining tables.
“Even then, we still have walk-in customers asking why they were not allowed to dine in… which I then had to explain to them our situation. They were very understanding,” he added.
Lai said the cafe will be delaying dine-in operations since Chinese New Year is right around the corner and many of the staff would be taking a short break for the holiday.
He added that business will resume on Sunday, which is also the third day of Chinese New Year.
“Hopefully I will have enough time to tidy up the place by then,” he added.
Next door, the Little Sifu Famous Roast Meat was also closed to dine-in patrons. Its proprietor who only wanted to be known as Tevez related a similar story to Lai’s, saying the government’s abrupt announcement gave businesses too short a notice to accommodate dine-in customers.
“As you can see our stock and supplies are kept at the shop since we have been operating on a takeaway/deliveries basis.
“When you suddenly say restaurants are allowed to offer dine-ins and we say no to customers because of our circumstances, they might question us,” Tevez said, sounding fatigued.
He said it was tough on business owners to manage their operations when the government made abrupt changes to its policies. He hoped the government would show more consistency when making decisions, especially those in the F&B industry which deals with a large number of perishable goods.
Across the road was Restoran Chetties, which serves south Indian food. It was one of the few F&B outlets in the area that was open for dine-in yesterday.
Even so, the number of people who passed through its doors and sat down at the tables during the lunch hour could be counted on one hand yesterday.
“They’re trickling in, but many are still discouraged from eating out as the government policy is limited to two people,” its manager who only gave his name as Sritharan told Malay Mail.
He related that he had rushed from his house in Kepong to the restaurant on February 9 after hearing the announcement regarding dine-in so that he could instruct the staff to tidy up the shop and brief them on what to do should patrons opt to dine in.
He said there had been some families and groups that had entered the restaurant earlier, but insisted on not being separated.
“We have to politely reject them, which translates to loss of business for us,” Sritharan said.
At the MyTown Shopping Centre in Cheras, a number of restaurants remained closed to dine-in. From Malay Mail’s observation, it seemed that food delivery partners waiting to pick up their orders outnumbered the number of people who were able to dine in.
A handful of those that accepted dine-ins appeared to have achieved their maximum capacity of two people to a table, due to the limited space.
Some those that were open told Malay Mail they were only accepting orders for delivery or takeaways for the time being, and had not been told by their management to allow dine-ins.
One such outlet was MyBurgerLab, which twins with ice-cream purveyor Inside Scoop.
“As I understand, it is still in discussion but HQ asked us to maintain takeaway and deliveries for now.
“From what was said, management has expressed fears of potential infection risks should we open for dine-ins but they did order us to standby first by arranging the tables and chairs in accordance to the announced SOP,” said Haqqem Zainal who supervises both shops.
Another supervisor at The Chicken Rice Shop who declined to be named said the government announcement had caught the management off guard because most of the service crew had already applied for leave from work. That left the restaurant operating at minimum capacity, which meant it could only handle orders for takeaway and delivery.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL