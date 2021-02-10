BERSATU THE ‘CONQUEROR’ LEADS CHARGE FOR UMNO’S ‘SECRET BANK ACCOUNTS’ TO BE INVESTIGATED

The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has been urged to investigate a claim made in court that Umno has a secret unaudited bank account in violation of the Societies Act.

“Absolutely. For the sake of justice and transparency,” Bersatu supreme council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman (above) told Malaysiakini.

Allegation of the secret bank account was made by the prosecution in the government’s 1MDB-linked forfeiture suit against Obyu Holdings.

Umno had claimed that money the government wanted to seize belonged to the party.

In a written submission rebutting this, the prosecution claimed the account, which was unaudited, was used to receive political donations.

“The unaccounted, unverified and unaudited nature of cash seized is also in contravention of various provisions of the Societies Act, which may result in the de-registration of Umno by the ROS,” the prosecution claimed.

Commenting on this, Faiz said the revelation was a plain betrayal of the party’s constitution and its members.

“The fact that the account existed since 1988 will also complicate former Umno presidents, who, without a doubt, must know its existence or benefited from it,” he added.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the Umno president in 1988. He is also the former chairperson of Bersatu,

Mahathir had in 2015 said that during his time as Umno president, political donations went into a party account that had three trustees including himself.

“The trustees would have an account. All donations, particularly for elections, are deposited into this account…

“The trustees were also named as equity holders and property owners on behalf of Umno,” he said.

Umno was previously deregistered in 1988 – the same year the account was allegedly opened – after the courts found it had violated the Societies Act due to the existence of several unregistered branches.