NOW PUAD ZARKASHI – A RABID UMNO ULTRA – KNOWS HOW TOMMY THOMAS – A NON-MALAY EX-AG – FEELS: CANNOT A MALAYSIAN DISAGREE OR QUESTION THE GOVT – IS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MALAYS ONLY’ SYSTEM ALWAYS BE RIGHT EVEN WHEN IT IS A WALKING, TALKING DISASTER!

THERE is nothing wrong with questioning the new order exempting ministers returning from aboard from the mandatory 10-day quarantine period, said Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

“Does asking questions warrant legal action,” he said in a Facebook post in response to a demand by the Prime Minister’s Department for an apology for implying that the order was gazetted to benefit Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who returned from Jakarta recently.

Puad did not apologise, instead raising more questions about the state of emergency that allows the government to amend laws by executive order.

“What is the purpose of an emergency? Is it to meet the needs and comfort of the ministers?

“Do not use the emergency to prevent people from asking for clarification. Does asking (questions) warrant legal action?”

Yesterday, Puad said the exemption for ministers would cause chaos at the airport when Muhyiddin arrived from Jakarta.

He said this was double standards and that the public deserved an explanation.

The exemption for ministers returning from abroad is under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and the gazette was signed by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba, effective from February 9.

Instead of the 10-day quarantine, ministers need only undergo observation for three days.

The prime minister’s office in response to Puad said the exemption was not timed to coincide with Muhyiddin’s return on February 5 from an official visit to Indonesia.

The office demanded a public apology from Puad for smearing the prime minister’s reputation, threatening legal action otherwise.

Yesterday, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that ministers who want to have their quarantine period shortened to three days must strictly adhere to “travel bubble” conditions under the act. Ministers must also have flown by private jet and not on commercial flights.

Ministers who failed to meet the requirements will have to undergo the compulsory 10-day quarantine.

Today, Adham told Malaysiakini the three-day quarantine for ministers is to facilitate entry for trade and diplomatic matters.

