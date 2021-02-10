ANOTHER GLOVE MAKER IN KLANG SHUTS DOWN FACTORY AFTER FINDING ‘SEVERAL’ COVID-19 CASES

Glove maker Supermax halts operations after finding Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Glove maker Supermax Corp Bhd has temporarily stopped work at its manufacturing facility near here after discovering several Covid-19 infections among its factory workers.

The company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday evening that it would shut down its facility in Klang from Wednesday to Friday.

The third-largest glove manufacturer in Malaysia by market value said it periodically conducts Covid-19 screening tests for workers at all its factories.

“The company has recorded its first cases of Covid-19 infection, suspected to have come from external transporters, based on our preliminary findings,” it said.

Earlier, larger rival Top Glove Corp saw its Klang site become Malaysia’s largest virus cluster after over 5,000 workers tested positive last year

