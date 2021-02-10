‘IT WAS HELL’… ‘THIS IS MY SECOND CHANC TO LIVE’ – TAKE COVID-19 LIGHTLY AT YOUR OWN PERIL, DON’T THINK YOU’LL BE SAFE – ‘SUDDENLY ON THE 8TH DAY, MY LUNGS COULDN’T TAKE IT’ – SURVIVORS SHARE THEIR REAL-LIFE STORIES OF COVID-19 HORROR

PETALING JAYA: A Covid-19 survivor from Kuching, who was unconscious for 17 days, is grateful for a second chance after recovering from the deadly virus.

Zhang Hui Yun said her family members informed her that she was warded in the hospital for five weeks and was unconscious in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 17 days.

Both Zhang and her younger sister Hui Xian tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year.

“This is my second chance to live. I don’t wish to repeat this experience ever again, ” reported MySinchew, the English-language portal of Sin Chew Daily.

Tragically, her younger sister passed away during her stay at the ICU.

Zhang said she has no idea how she contracted the Covid-19 virus, which has killed more than two million people worldwide.

She has a medical history of gastroesophageal reflux and thought that she was just having a relapse until she collapsed and was immediately rushed to hospital.

“I do not know what happened in the hospital as I cannot remember anything, ” she said.

Sharing her harrowing experience, she said she had to rely on a ventilator and feeding tube without any family members by her side, and only with medical staff support.

She was later transferred to a normal ward after her condition improved but unfortunately she could no longer feed herself and drinking was also difficult for her.

Zhang said that Covid-19 has left her with many negative side effects including severe hair loss.

She said she used to have long straight hair but now loses hair whenever she takes a shower.

And she is slowly learning how to walk again.

She said that she gets exhausted just taking small steps up the stairs.

She also said that during her recovery period in the hospital, she would not let go the hands of the medical staff, asking them not to leave her as she did not have her family by her side. ANN

Chong: Getting Covid-19 was ‘hell’

PETALING JAYA: If there is one word that MCA Public Services and Complaints Department chief Datuk Seri Michael Chong could use to describe his experience as a Covid-19 patient, it would be “hell”.

The 72-year-old Chong had to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Jan 8 and remained there for 12 days, fighting the Covid-19 virus that had attacked his lungs.

Chong’s ordeal began on Dec 30 last year when he tested positive.

A few days earlier on Dec 26, Chong and some friends attended the opening of a friend’s restaurant here.

“We all followed the standard operating procedure, everyone went back happily.

“Then on Dec 29, I received a few calls from my friends who had attended the opening and they asked if I was experiencing any symptoms. I said no, I was just tired, nothing else.“On Dec 30, I got more calls and that’s when we all decided we should get tested for Covid-19, ” said Chong when contacted.

About 20 of his friends went to get tested and out of that, 18 were confirmed to be positive.

Chong was advised to seek medical treatment and on Jan 1, he was transported to Hospital Sungai Buloh for admission.

He said he was under observation for a week as he had mild symptoms.

“Suddenly, on the eighth day, my oxygen levels fell, my lungs couldn’t take it.

“That was when I realised I was really going to have it because Covid-19 had attacked me.

“I overheard doctors saying that I had to go into ICU or my chances would be zero due to my age and diabetic condition. My body system was weak, ” he said.

Chong was told that his chances of survival were “50-50”, and his family members were informed of his condition.

“I realised it was going to be hell for me, ” he said.

He said the stay in the ICU was not easy and the only thing he could do was sleep.

He could not tell if it was day or night as he was groggy most of the time, accompanied by the sounds of medical equipment and coughs from fellow patients in the ICU.

“Everything is darkness, you are not aware of what is happening. When you ask for water, there is just a small tube to wet your lips.

“Sometimes when I opened my eyes, I could see patients in body bags being wheeled out.

“I knew something was very wrong with me, ” he said.

On Jan 20, Chong was transferred to a normal ward before finally being discharged on Jan 28.

Doctors had advised him to go for rehabilitation therapy for his lungs to recover from the damage.

Chong went to a private rehabilitation centre but after a series of tests, doctors realised he needed further treatment for his lung condition.

“On Jan 31, Sunway Medical Centre took me in and I got discharged today (yesterday), ” he said.

One of the biggest lessons he learnt from his ordeal was to put his health and safety first and not feel obligated to attend any events.

Chong thanked all the frontliners, especially Dr Benedict Sim, at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

He also thanked Dr Lim Boon Khaw, a respiratory specialist at Sunway Medical Centre, as well as his physician Datin Paduka Dr Santha Kumari.

Chong hopes that the vaccination programme will begin as soon as possible in the country. – ANN

