FATHER OF ‘MAKING ADDRESSES’ – NO! I DIDN’T CALL YOU THAT – ZAHID CRIES FOUL OVER ‘RUDE’ FB COMMENT CRITICIZING COUP PM FOR SPREADING PROPAGANDA USING CONTROVERSIAL FUNDS FROM JKOM

“I believe certain quarters deliberately and maliciously left rude comments using a Facebook account bearing my name and profile picture,” he said on Facebook.

The image showed a Facebook account by the name of “Zahid Hamidi” with a blue tick by its name mocking Muhyiddin as the “father of making addresses” and cited funding from Jkom.

Jkom is the revived version of the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) that served as a propaganda unit for the BN government but was abolished by the Pakatan Harapan government.

It was revived by Muhyiddin’s government with an initial RM85.5 million budget, prompting criticism of the Perikatan Nasional 2021 Budget.

Muhyiddin’s government has promised it will be unlike the previous Jasa that engaged in political propaganda.

Alternatively, Zahid suggested that the image may have been edited.

“Such action goes against my principles and what I practise. We must be polite even when we have political differences,” he said.

Zahid strongly denied being behind the message and maintained that it was libel.

Muhyiddin has held live addresses more often than his predecessors to keep the populace updated on the Covid-19 pandemic.