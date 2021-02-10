IN TOPSY-TURVY MALAYSIA, LOCKDOWN MEANS ‘ALL OPEN’ – NAJIB SCORES ANOTHER BULLSEYE – INDEED WITH DINE-IN, ALMOST ALL BUSINESSES OPEN, INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN SHOULD REPLACE MCO 2.0 WITH CMCO: ONLY ABLE TO ‘REDUCE’ NEW INFECTIONS TO BELOW 3K DESPITE MONTHS OF HALF-BAKED LOCKDOWNS, DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN WOULD SURELY RUSH TO DECLARE VICTORY – BUT IF HE DID, IT WOULD ALSO MEAN LIFTING THE EMERGENCY ORDER, THE ONLY THING KEEPING HIM PROPPED UP AS PM
Replace MCO with CMCO if dine-in, almost all businesses open – Najib
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has taken yet another swipe at the government’s enforcement of the second movement control order (MCO 2.0).
This is after Putrajaya’s decision to open up restaurants for dine-in, as well as almost all retail sectors, effective today.
“The MCO no longer has meaning. Just change it to a conditional MCO and ban interstate travel for non-commercial affairs.
“Also stop all the roadblocks in the city, because it is very hard for police to control it after all types of businesses are continuing operations.
“Unless Malaysia becomes one of the only countries in the world where ‘lockdown’ actually means ‘all open’,” Najib said on Facebook last night.
Najib has been critical of the MCO 2.0, saying the government should have enforced a strict lockdown for two weeks so that recovery can come sooner.
However, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says that the order is working.
Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infections was the lowest since Jan 11, two days before MCO 2.0 was implemented.
Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in announcing that dine-in would be allowed and that other retail sectors – including fashion – be allowed to open, said it was to ensure the people’s livelihoods are taken care of.
MCO 2.0 is in force until Feb 18. At the time, it was said there would be tougher restrictions in place when the order was extended. MKINI
Emergency panel will prioritise safety, wellbeing
The Prime Minister’s Department yesterday named the committee members after receiving the Agong’s consent.
The committee, set up under Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, serves to advise the Agong on the emergency in Malaysia and the end of it, and chaired by former chief justice Arifin Zakaria.
Jeniri said each committee member is a professional and would not ignore the interests of the people in providing views and decisions on emergency issues.
He also expects the group not to get caught up in the political games of any party when making decisions.
Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) social science school lecturer Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said the committee will function as an effective form of check and balance as it is not only made up of experienced individuals, but also involves members of the government and the opposition.
The committee should be seen as a positive step to assess the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, in addition to advising the Agong in ensuring the emergency proclamation runs smoothly and effectively.
He said the committee’s establishment will provide substantial input to the safety and health aspects of the country, besides providing a better image on the implementation of the state of emergency.
“This committee can make suggestions for improvement on what is being implemented by the authorities to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in a consistent manner.
“In this context, I believe all its members have a responsibility to put the nation over political interests” – Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
