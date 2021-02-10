Replace MCO with CMCO if dine-in, almost all businesses open – Najib

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has taken yet another swipe at the government’s enforcement of the second movement control order (MCO 2.0).

This is after Putrajaya’s decision to open up restaurants for dine-in, as well as almost all retail sectors, effective today.

“The MCO no longer has meaning. Just change it to a conditional MCO and ban interstate travel for non-commercial affairs.

“Also stop all the roadblocks in the city, because it is very hard for police to control it after all types of businesses are continuing operations.

“Unless Malaysia becomes one of the only countries in the world where ‘lockdown’ actually means ‘all open’,” Najib said on Facebook last night.

Najib has been critical of the MCO 2.0, saying the government should have enforced a strict lockdown for two weeks so that recovery can come sooner.

However, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says that the order is working.

Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infections was the lowest since Jan 11, two days before MCO 2.0 was implemented.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in announcing that dine-in would be allowed and that other retail sectors – including fashion – be allowed to open, said it was to ensure the people’s livelihoods are taken care of.

MCO 2.0 is in force until Feb 18. At the time, it was said there would be tougher restrictions in place when the order was extended. MKINI

