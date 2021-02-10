BOMBSHELL – AMID TALK OF A ‘4TH WAVE’ TO CLING TO POWER – WERE MUHYIDDIN & HIS MINISTERS QUIETLY VACCINATED? ONLY 3 DAYS QUARANTINE FOR BACKDOOR MINISTERS, MORE POWERFUL THAN THE KING, CLAIMS REPORT

Politics | February 10, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PUTRAJAYA, 11 Mac -- Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bergambar bersama jemaah menteri sebelum mesyuarat kabinet pertama kerajaan baharu di Bangunan Perdana Putra hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA PUTRAJAYA, March 11 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses with a cabinet ministers before the first new cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra today. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED

 

     

     

  

Coronavirus - Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine Injection

   

    

   

    

   

   

Coronavirus - Malaysia Healthcare Medical Doctors Attending Covid-19 Patient

    

    

   

   

      

   

    

   

Coronavirus - Adham Baba – How To Destroy Covid-19 With Just Warm Water

    

    

   

   

  

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle