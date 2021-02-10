BOMBSHELL – AMID TALK OF A ‘4TH WAVE’ TO CLING TO POWER – WERE MUHYIDDIN & HIS MINISTERS QUIETLY VACCINATED? ONLY 3 DAYS QUARANTINE FOR BACKDOOR MINISTERS, MORE POWERFUL THAN THE KING, CLAIMS REPORT

Ministers Quietly Vaccinated? – Only 3 Days Quarantine For Backdoor Ministers, More Powerful Than The King

Oops! The backdoor government did it again. And it’s fun to read how the pro-Perikatan Nasional supporters squirm with yet another double standards adopted by the Muhyiddin Yassin government. After the initial excitement for a Malay-Muslim government, more and more Malays have realized – to their horror – that this is not the “dream team” that they had dreamt of.

It was already bad that the current third wave of Coronavirus pandemic, triggered by the Sabah election in September 2020 as a result of power-crazy PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s coup for the Borneo state, is still spreading like wildfire. Tumbling FDI (foreign direct investment), a sagging economy and increasing unemployment are just some of the problems faced by the ordinary people.

It now becomes worse, not because Malaysia reported a record high of 24 deaths related to Covid-19 on Feb 8, but because of a growing number of patients dying at home. In January this year, 41 people have died at home, an increase from 22 in December last year, thanks to Health Minister Adham Baba’s brilliant strategy of letting Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms to recover at home.

In essence, the incompetent government has started the game of choosing who should be given priority for a bed at a hospital. While the Ministry of Health can argue only patients with serious conditions will be sent to the hospital, those who thought to be in the lower risk category could see their situations deteriorate without medical expert observation if left alone to recover at home.

But the irresponsible regime couldn’t care less. For example, an 18-year-old girl was brought in dead at the Selayang Hospital because the health ministry hadn’t a clue that the Covid-19 patient with asthma possessed a greater risk. However, if the “elite” or “privileged” class like the bloated 72 ministers and deputy ministers and their families are infected, they are guaranteed of VIP treatment at hospitals.

Now, the arrogant Muhyiddin government has decided to award more privileges to his band of non-functioning ministers. Refused to learn from its past mistake, the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Adham Baba has unilaterally created a new rule – allowing ministers returning from official overseas visits to undergo a three-day quarantine period instead of 10 days at home.

Since Dec 13 last year, Malaysians returning from abroad and those who have had close contact with a person infected with Coronavirus will need to be quarantined for 10 days instead of the earlier practice of 14 days. To reduce it further to 3 days is already a huge mistake. But to grant it to “only ministers” certainly screams double standards, abuse of power, discrimination and arrogant.

Does PM Muhyiddin plan to spread the virus again for the second time after he ordered the health ministry last September to close one eye over politicians and ministers returning from Sabah election without quarantine? After losing his legitimacy as the prime minister, perhaps this is a deliberate attempt to trigger a “fourth wave” so that he could continue clinging to power.

However, people can no longer accept something as ridiculous as two different sets of quarantine rules – one rule for average people and another rule for ministers. Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, have expressed their displeasure and disgust on social media over the blatant double standards displayed by Health Minister Adham Baba.

Make no mistake. Without a green light from the prime minister himself, the half-past-six Adham Baba would not dare sign the order to exempt ministers from the “mandatory 10-day quarantine” as specified in the Section 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. The new rule is already gazetted – to be effective from today (Feb 9) until Aug 1.

Interestingly, the illegitimate backdoor PM Muhyiddin pledged last October that there would be no practice of double standards in complying with the Covid-19 quarantine orders. The despicable prime minister had even said he himself and his ministers were not exempted from adhering to the standard operating procedures. Of course, he lied through his teeth.

With the special privilege granted to dozens of backdoor ministers, does that mean the lawmakers are more powerful than the “Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King)”, who still must comply with the 10-day mandatory quarantine upon returning from overseas? That would mean the ministers, including the prime minister himself, are above the monarchies – the Agong and all the nine Malay Rulers.



Yes, the arrogant regime of Muhyiddin not only has zero respect for the rule of law, but also creates new rules to empower it with special privileges that not even the King enjoys. Heck, the ministers is so drunk with power that they actually thought they are invincible and immune to the Covid-19, including the United Kingdom (B117) and South Africa (N501Y) variants.

People still remember clearly how Adham Baba had ill-advised people to drink warm water to “flush” virus down to the stomach so that the digestive acids will kill the Coronavirus. People also still remember how the same dumb health minister bragged that he had a video conference with health ministers from 500 countries, despite the fact that there are only 195 countries in the world today.

And people certainly still remember how PM Muhyiddin had quietly granted permission to his Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister – Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali – to visit Turkey from July 3-7 last year. The minister then attended the Parliament session on July 13, deliberately skipping the 14-day mandatory quarantine – breaching the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

As much as it smells incompetence, there is one reason why the government is so daring in bulldozing for the 3-day quarantine, as if they are really immune to the virus. It is highly possible that pro-Muhyiddin ministers have quietly and secretly been vaccinated after securing vaccines meant for the people. Vaccines purchased with taxpayers’ money are used to immunize ministers and immediate family members.

The 3-day quarantine, which is as good as no quarantine at all, is extremely important because it would allow a delegation – the ministers and their families – to go for holidays overseas under the pretext of an official visit. Such absurd and illogical double standards cannot be explained with science simply because it was driven by selfishness, incompetence and arrogance factors.

Facing heavy public backlash, the moronic “Warm Water” Health Minister Adham Baba has offered a new fairy tale. He now twists and spins that his new innovative idea – the 3-day quarantine – could be expanded to businessmen, foreign dignitaries, or even the public in the near future. Heck, he even shamelessly claims credit that it is designed to open the nation’s economy and attract investment.

Was the moron saying that after close to one year of lockdown and quarantine, one of the best practices adopted by the world, he has brilliantly discovered that Malaysia has been losing foreign direct investment because of the 10-day quarantine period? So, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries have been using the wrong formula?

Even if it’s true, which is not, that his breathtaking design was meant to include businessmen, expatriates and average people, why didn’t he publicly announce the creative plan until the massive public uproar? He deserves a Nobel Prize, no? Clearly, the dimwit health minister is scraping the bottom of the barrel trying to save his self from the spectacular screw up.

It’s quite incredible that Adham Baba, the so-called doctor who obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Universiti Malaya, has become so clueless and foolish that he begins to sound like a retarded minister. Perhaps PM Muhyiddin should scrap the quarantine and grab 99% of total FDI (foreign direct investment), leaving the crumbs to other countries in the region.

In the same breath, perhaps Muhyiddin should resign and allows the genius Adham Baba to take over the premiership. Astonishingly, hours before the health minister’s grand revelation, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disagreed and said that ministers may be required to be quarantined for longer than 3 days after their return from abroad. How’s that for a clueless government!

