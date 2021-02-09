NOOR HISHAM TALKING NONSENSE ON BEHALF OF MUHYIDDIN? AFTER WASTING THE PEOPLE’S TIME & NEARLY LAYING WASTE TO THE ECONOMY WITH INEFFECTIVE ALPHABET-SOUP MCOs, HEALTH DG DARES TO DECLARE MCO 2.0 WORKING, WORST IS OVER – EVEN WHEN NEW INFECTIONS STILL IN 4-DIGIT TERRITORY

Politics | February 9, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Coronavirus in world. Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Concept of coronavirus with flag of Malaysia

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah believes that the second movement control order (MCO 2.0) is working and says Malaysia has turned the corner in its fight against Covid-19.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, he called the 5,298 daily new cases recorded back on Jan 31 the “peak” of the country’s epidemiological curve.

“Our daily case numbers may have peaked on Jan 31.

“And we expect cases to plateau before we see them decreasing,” he said.

As of noon today, the country recorded 2,764 daily new cases.

Noor Hisham expected that cases and infectivity (Rt) will continue to fall, especially from next week onwards.

“We expect that we will see the effects of the MCO four weeks after it has been imposed.

“We are now in the third week and we hope that in another week’s time, we will see a decrease not only in daily cases but also Rt.

“We expect we can bring the Rt down from 1.2 to 0.6,” he said.

Nationwide, Rt has been under 1.00 in the past four days and was at 0.91 yesterday (Feb 8) after hovering between 1.00 and 1.10 since early last month.

An Rt below 1.00 indicates a shrinking outbreak.

However, some states continued to show Rt values above 1.00 as of Feb 8, indicating growing outbreaks there.

They are Malacca (1.27), Penang (1.09), Selangor (1.08), Johor (1.07), Kuala Lumpur (1.02) and Sarawak (1.00).

Double digits by May

Noor Hisham said the ministry predicted that daily new cases could fall to double digits as soon as the middle of May 2021.

This was provided the Rt could be lowered and maintained at 0.6.

“This means we will be able to bring down the cases and flatten the curve by March or April.

“We could aim to reach two digits (of daily new cases) by the middle or end of May. This is our target,” he said.

Flexibility in patient management

As the Covid-19 situation in states like Kelantan (Rt 0.77) and Terengganu (Rt 0.86) improve, Noor Hisham said states had the autonomy to tweak their patient management systems to allow closer monitoring.

At present, Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CACs) will place low-risk patients under home quarantine, provided their homes are suitable for quarantine. Those without suitable homes will be sent to government low-risk treatment centres (PKRC).

Home quarantine was allowed last month after PKRC and hospital facilities filled up and became strained.

“But if they have the capacity in their PKRC, it is flexible and they can consider placing low-risk patients in the PKRC. More so if (patients) do not have the proper home (conditions) for isolation.

“It is very flexible. Meaning they have a choice in states like Kelantan and Terengganu,” he said.

Low-risk patients are those in Category 1 (asymptomatic) or Category 2 (mildly symptomatic).

However, Noor Hisham sidestepped a question on why a higher number of Covid-19 patients were being brought-in already dead and whether it was the CAC’s role to ensure home quarantine does not result in people dying from the virus at home.

He said death rates were dropping despite a higher death toll in recent months, and explained this was due to more cases being detected from more testing.

Noor Hisham also said the CACs routinely perform risk assessments on home quarantine patients.

Covid-19 (Feb 9): 2,764 new cases, lowest since Jan 11

The Health Ministry today reported 2,764 new Covid-19 cases – the lowest since Jan 11.

There were 13 new deaths, bringing the Covid-19 death toll to 909. Malaysians made up the majority (67.1 percent) of new cases today.

  • Active cases: 50,841
  • Patients in ICU: 289
  • Intubated: 127
  • Samples taken*: 23,087

Since the movement control order began on Jan 13, the states or territories where new cases are still trending up are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak, Penang and Malacca.

States or territories where new cases are on the downtrend are Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Labuan, Putrajaya and Perlis.

Deaths

The Klang Valley logged the highest number of deaths (7). Currently, this region had reported 265 Covid-19 deaths and is the second worst hit after Sabah.

All 13 victims reported today are Malaysian citizens, the youngest being 49. Details of the victims are on Malaysiakini’s Covid-19 tracker page.

Clusters

The Health Ministry today announced 12 new clusters of which six involved factories and two construction sites.

Only two clusters – Jalan Budiman and Dialisis Masjid Tanah – were not the result of targeted screening.

Besi Cyber cluster
District(s): Kulai, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Cyber 5
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 28 out of 136 screened

Senai City Lapan cluster
District(s): Kulai and Johor Bahru, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan I-Park Sac 8
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 114 out of 318 screened

Jalan Parit Mesjid cluster
District(s): Muar, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Parit Mesjid, Bukit Pasir
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 23 out of 87 screened

Jalan Cyber 14 cluster
District(s): Kulai, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in alan Cyber 14, Kawasan Perindustrian Senai IV
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 19 out of 189 screened

Tapak Bina Persiaran Puteri cluster
District(s): Petaling, Selangor
Locality/Source: Construction site in Persiaran Puteri, Taman Puchong
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 28 out of 320 screened

Industri Mahkota cluster
District(s): Kuala Langat, Selangor
Locality/Source: Company in Kawasan Perindustrian Mahkota, Pekan Sungai Manggis
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 7, targeted screening
Total infected: 21 out of 1,536 screened

Kejuruteraan Subang Baru cluster
District(s): Petaling, Selangor
Locality/Source: Factory in Kampung Subang Baru, Shah Alam
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 15 out of 196 screened

Jalan Budiman cluster
District(s): Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Locality/Source: Educational institution in Jalan Budiman, Bandar Tun Razak
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 7 out of 11 screened

Tapak Bina Jalan Pantai cluster
District(s): Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur
Locality/Source: Construction site in Jalan Pantai Permai
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 23 out of 35 screened

Hulu Jerocco cluster
District(s): Kinabatangan, Sabah
Locality/Source: Plantation in Jalan Jerocco
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 29, targeted screening
Total infected: All 29 screened

Lengkok Emas cluster
District(s): Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Lengkok Emas 1, Nilai
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 23, targeted screening
Total infected: 55 out of 130 screened

Dialisis Masjid Tanah cluster
District(s): Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin, Melaka
Locality/Source: Dialysis centre in Masjid Tanah
Cluster category: At-risk groups
First case: Feb 8, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 22 out of 100 screened

New cases by states, in brief:

Selangor (862)
Existing clusters: 122
New cluster(s): 46 (Industri Mahkota, Kejuruteraan Subang Baru, dan Tapak Bina Persiaran Puteri)
Close contacts: 500
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 192

Johor (521)
Existing clusters: 71
New cluster(s): 184 (Besi Cyber, Senai City Lapan, Jalan Parit Mesjid, dan Jalan Cyber 14)
Close contacts: 136
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 128

Kuala Lumpur (422)
Existing clusters: 44
New cluster(s): 22 (Tapak Bina Jalan Pantai dan Jalan Budiman)
Close contacts: 168
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 186

Malacca (203)
Existing clusters: 189
New cluster(s): Dialisis Masjid Tanah
Close contacts: 7
Other screenings: 6

Sabah (180)
Existing clusters: 6
New cluster(s): Hulu Jerocco
Close contacts: 123
Other screenings: 42

Pulau Pinang (119)
Existing clusters: 73
Close contacts: 16
Other screenings: 30

Sarawak (111)
Existing clusters: 10
Close contacts: 20
Other screenings: 81

Negeri Sembilan (99)
Existing clusters: 7
New cluster(s): 22 (Lengkok Emas)
Close contacts: 14
Other screenings: 56

Kelantan (62)
Existing clusters: 8
Close contacts: 39
Other screenings: 15

Kedah (59)
Existing clusters: 12
Close contacts: 17
Other screenings: 30

Perak (40)
Existing clusters: 14
Close contacts: 18
Other screenings: 8

Terengganu (34)
Existing clusters: 11
Close contacts: 11
Other screenings: 12

Pahang (32)
Existing clusters: 18
Close contacts: 5
Other screenings: 9

Labuan (10)
Existing clusters: 4
Close contacts: 4
Other screenings: 2

Putrajaya (10)
Close contacts: 7
Other screenings: 3

