NOOR HISHAM TALKING NONSENSE ON BEHALF OF MUHYIDDIN? AFTER WASTING THE PEOPLE’S TIME & NEARLY LAYING WASTE TO THE ECONOMY WITH INEFFECTIVE ALPHABET-SOUP MCOs, HEALTH DG DARES TO DECLARE MCO 2.0 WORKING, WORST IS OVER – EVEN WHEN NEW INFECTIONS STILL IN 4-DIGIT TERRITORY

There were 13 new deaths, bringing the Covid-19 death toll to 909. Malaysians made up the majority (67.1 percent) of new cases today.
- Active cases: 50,841
- Patients in ICU: 289
- Intubated: 127
- Samples taken*: 23,087
Since the movement control order began on Jan 13, the states or territories where new cases are still trending up are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak, Penang and Malacca.
States or territories where new cases are on the downtrend are Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Labuan, Putrajaya and Perlis.
Deaths
The Klang Valley logged the highest number of deaths (7). Currently, this region had reported 265 Covid-19 deaths and is the second worst hit after Sabah.
All 13 victims reported today are Malaysian citizens, the youngest being 49. Details of the victims are on Malaysiakini’s Covid-19 tracker page.
Clusters
The Health Ministry today announced 12 new clusters of which six involved factories and two construction sites.
Only two clusters – Jalan Budiman and Dialisis Masjid Tanah – were not the result of targeted screening.
Besi Cyber cluster
District(s): Kulai, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Cyber 5
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 28 out of 136 screened
Senai City Lapan cluster
District(s): Kulai and Johor Bahru, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan I-Park Sac 8
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 114 out of 318 screened
Jalan Parit Mesjid cluster
District(s): Muar, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Parit Mesjid, Bukit Pasir
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 23 out of 87 screened
Jalan Cyber 14 cluster
District(s): Kulai, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in alan Cyber 14, Kawasan Perindustrian Senai IV
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 19 out of 189 screened
Tapak Bina Persiaran Puteri cluster
District(s): Petaling, Selangor
Locality/Source: Construction site in Persiaran Puteri, Taman Puchong
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 28 out of 320 screened
Industri Mahkota cluster
District(s): Kuala Langat, Selangor
Locality/Source: Company in Kawasan Perindustrian Mahkota, Pekan Sungai Manggis
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 7, targeted screening
Total infected: 21 out of 1,536 screened
Kejuruteraan Subang Baru cluster
District(s): Petaling, Selangor
Locality/Source: Factory in Kampung Subang Baru, Shah Alam
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 15 out of 196 screened
Jalan Budiman cluster
District(s): Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Locality/Source: Educational institution in Jalan Budiman, Bandar Tun Razak
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 7 out of 11 screened
Tapak Bina Jalan Pantai cluster
District(s): Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur
Locality/Source: Construction site in Jalan Pantai Permai
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 9, targeted screening
Total infected: 23 out of 35 screened
Hulu Jerocco cluster
District(s): Kinabatangan, Sabah
Locality/Source: Plantation in Jalan Jerocco
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 29, targeted screening
Total infected: All 29 screened
Lengkok Emas cluster
District(s): Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Lengkok Emas 1, Nilai
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 23, targeted screening
Total infected: 55 out of 130 screened
Dialisis Masjid Tanah cluster
District(s): Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin, Melaka
Locality/Source: Dialysis centre in Masjid Tanah
Cluster category: At-risk groups
First case: Feb 8, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 22 out of 100 screened
New cases by states, in brief:
Selangor (862)
Existing clusters: 122
New cluster(s): 46 (Industri Mahkota, Kejuruteraan Subang Baru, dan Tapak Bina Persiaran Puteri)
Close contacts: 500
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 192
Johor (521)
Existing clusters: 71
New cluster(s): 184 (Besi Cyber, Senai City Lapan, Jalan Parit Mesjid, dan Jalan Cyber 14)
Close contacts: 136
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 128
Kuala Lumpur (422)
Existing clusters: 44
New cluster(s): 22 (Tapak Bina Jalan Pantai dan Jalan Budiman)
Close contacts: 168
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 186
Malacca (203)
Existing clusters: 189
New cluster(s): Dialisis Masjid Tanah
Close contacts: 7
Other screenings: 6
Sabah (180)
Existing clusters: 6
New cluster(s): Hulu Jerocco
Close contacts: 123
Other screenings: 42
Pulau Pinang (119)
Existing clusters: 73
Close contacts: 16
Other screenings: 30
Sarawak (111)
Existing clusters: 10
Close contacts: 20
Other screenings: 81
Negeri Sembilan (99)
Existing clusters: 7
New cluster(s): 22 (Lengkok Emas)
Close contacts: 14
Other screenings: 56
Kelantan (62)
Existing clusters: 8
Close contacts: 39
Other screenings: 15
Kedah (59)
Existing clusters: 12
Close contacts: 17
Other screenings: 30
Perak (40)
Existing clusters: 14
Close contacts: 18
Other screenings: 8
Terengganu (34)
Existing clusters: 11
Close contacts: 11
Other screenings: 12
Pahang (32)
Existing clusters: 18
Close contacts: 5
Other screenings: 9
Labuan (10)
Existing clusters: 4
Close contacts: 4
Other screenings: 2
Putrajaya (10)
Close contacts: 7
Other screenings: 3
