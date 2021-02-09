AFTER DAYS OF INDECISION OVER WHICH SIDE TO BLOW, ‘TIN KOSONG’ANWAR LAMBASTS TOMMY FOR ‘RACIAL STEREOTYPING’ – EVEN AS ‘IRON LADY’ RAFIDAH SHOWS MORE ‘BA*LS’ WITH ‘DON’T THOSE PEOPLE HUFFING & PUFFING ABOUT TOMMY’S MEMOIR REALIZE THERE ARE MANY WHO AGREE WITH HIS OBSERVATIONS’

Having a different view than what was portrayed in a published memoir does not justify a call for the book to be banned, said former minister Rafidah Aziz.
Taking a swipe at parties calling for the ban of former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ memoir, Rafidah described an intolerance for opposing perspectives and diverse views as a ‘worrying trend’ in Malaysia.
“It is important to remember, that any person who writes his or her personal memoir, cannot be forced to view things from the readers’, analysts’, or commentators’ viewpoints.
“One cannot chastise, or shoot the messenger, just because one does not like the message as it differs from their views or perceptions,” she said.
Having earned the title of the “Iron Lady” for her strong views, Rafidah said she might not share the same opinions as Thomas on certain matters.
“But that does not give anyone the right to call for banning the book.
“It’s a worrying trend when there is no room for dissent and diversity of views.
“But then again, no one has taken real action on some misdeeds, and misinterpretation of facts by some people… although it has gone viral on social media,” Rafidah said in a Facebook post today.
Since its publication last month, Thomas’ memoir titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness has courted a long list of police reports, threats of legal action and a Home Ministry probe that could lead to a ban.
Physical copies of the book distributed by independent publisher Gerakbudaya were sold out in barely days after its release.
Much of the reactions, however, was based on a digital version leaked online that had been widely shared and from news reports based on the memoir’s contents.
“Don’t those people huffing and puffing about Thomas’ autobiography/memoir, realise there are many who agree with his observations on what he knows about?
“Or do we only want to have memoirs that embellish things, sweeten the sour, deny the obvious, and simply take the safe line and go on the ‘play safe’ track?” she said.
“Historical events undeniably happened. Each of us will definitely have our own interpretation on each event, especially from the political perspective.
“But that is not wrong,” added Rafidah, whose decades in government saw her taking down political rivals from the opposition as well as within Umno.
With an ongoing project to publish her own memoir, the veteran politician said nobody should expect a rose-tinted view of any events or individuals to be mentioned.
“No one is allowed to guide me as I write my memoirs. I know what happened, what was said, and it is up to me to mention names or not.
“That’s my call. There is no political correctness in putting pen to paper, to relate one’s memoirs,” she added.
Thomas, who served as attorney-general from June 2018 to February last year, sparked controversy as his 500-page book published on Jan 30 was alleged to have twisted the country’s history and insulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers.
Among Thomas’ critics who had filed a legal suit against him include former premier Najib Abdul Razak who took issue with a chapter dedicated to Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu’s murder scandal that implicated him, along with his wife, Rosmah Mansor.
Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed previously said the police had received 134 reports nationwide on the book.
Thomas’ counsel, Sangeet Kaur Deo, said her client pledged full cooperation with all ongoing proceedings. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
