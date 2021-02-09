AFTER DAYS OF INDECISION OVER WHICH SIDE TO BLOW, ‘TIN KOSONG’ANWAR LAMBASTS TOMMY FOR ‘RACIAL STEREOTYPING’ – EVEN AS ‘IRON LADY’ RAFIDAH SHOWS MORE ‘BA*LS’ WITH ‘DON’T THOSE PEOPLE HUFFING & PUFFING ABOUT TOMMY’S MEMOIR REALIZE THERE ARE MANY WHO AGREE WITH HIS OBSERVATIONS’

In fierce critique of Tommy Thomas’ memoir, Anwar likens ex-AG’s swipe at civil service to racial stereotyping

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has penned a sharp critique of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ memoir that, among others, alludes to the remarks of the former attorney general (AG) to racial stereotyping.

Anwar said Thomas made flawed and “fatal” conclusions about several issues in a memoir that has become the subject of dozens of investigations, including casting “unkind remarks” about the Attorney General’s Chambers that implied its mostly Malay staff as being lazy.

The police have received over 130 complaints, mostly from the Malay community, against reported remarks supposedly contained in Thomas’ recently released memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

“At one fell swoop, Thomas has not only insulted the AG’s Chambers but publicly disparaged the entire civil service of the nation,” Anwar, a former senior member of the civil service, said in a lengthy critique on Facebook.

“Such a gross generalisation is unbecoming,” he added.

Anwar was responding to an excerpt in Thomas’ book that had been reported by some news outlets: “public sector lawyers had public service attitudes (and) were civil servants, earning a fixed monthly income”, a statement that seemingly suggested they lacked initiative and are keen only on “awaiting pension upon retirement”.

The former deputy prime minister also suggested Thomas was ill-informed about the problems regarding racism, citing a chapter the former AG had dedicated on the issue in his memoir.

The Opposition leader said Thomas’ inclination to blame racism solely on Malay political leaders was shallow and akin to saying racism only exists among one community, a malady Anwar felt was also inherent in other races.

The Port Dickson MP argued that racism was a systemic, cultural, and political problem that pervades all races, and that Thomas being a lawyer who professed to side justice should have been aware of.

“Appropriate enough of an issue, but unfortunately, and to my great disappointment, this comes off as somewhat one-sided with the preponderance of the blame being levelled on Malay leaders, giving the impression that racism is a malady afflicting only the Malay community,” Anwar wrote.

“Not one word is said about the racism that is inherent among the other communities as well and this is yet another fatal misstep,” he added.

“I am sure Thomas knows that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. But failing to recognise that racism in Malaysia is a systemic cultural and political problem, which has been exacerbated by government policies, his words offer little value to the discussion we all need to be having.”

The police have opened three defamation investigation papers to probe the contents of Thomas’ book, which detractors claimed defamed and insulted various parties.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed the police had received 134 reports against Thomas to date.

Despite his criticism, Anwar defended Thomas’ right to express his views and said that he found the call to ban the latter’s book disturbing.

“As much as I subscribe to the belief that I am entitled to exercise my right to criticise Thomas’s book, I vehemently oppose any move to ban it,” Anwar wrote.

“I believe that, subject to the laws of slander and libel, criminal defamation, Thomas should be allowed to exercise his constitutional freedom of expression in a manner that would foster the public contestation of ideas.” MALAY MAIL

Nothing wrong with differing views, Rafidah says on call to ban ex-AG’s memoir

Having a different view than what was portrayed in a published memoir does not justify a call for the book to be banned, said former minister Rafidah Aziz.

Taking a swipe at parties calling for the ban of former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ memoir, Rafidah described an intolerance for opposing perspectives and diverse views as a ‘worrying trend’ in Malaysia.

“It is important to remember, that any person who writes his or her personal memoir, cannot be forced to view things from the readers’, analysts’, or commentators’ viewpoints.

“One cannot chastise, or shoot the messenger, just because one does not like the message as it differs from their views or perceptions,” she said.

Having earned the title of the “Iron Lady” for her strong views, Rafidah said she might not share the same opinions as Thomas on certain matters.

“But that does not give anyone the right to call for banning the book.

“It’s a worrying trend when there is no room for dissent and diversity of views.

“But then again, no one has taken real action on some misdeeds, and misinterpretation of facts by some people… although it has gone viral on social media,” Rafidah said in a Facebook post today.

Since its publication last month, Thomas’ memoir titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness has courted a long list of police reports, threats of legal action and a Home Ministry probe that could lead to a ban.

Physical copies of the book distributed by independent publisher Gerakbudaya were sold out in barely days after its release.

Much of the reactions, however, was based on a digital version leaked online that had been widely shared and from news reports based on the memoir’s contents.

“Don’t those people huffing and puffing about Thomas’ autobiography/memoir, realise there are many who agree with his observations on what he knows about?

“Or do we only want to have memoirs that embellish things, sweeten the sour, deny the obvious, and simply take the safe line and go on the ‘play safe’ track?” she said.

“Historical events undeniably happened. Each of us will definitely have our own interpretation on each event, especially from the political perspective.

“But that is not wrong,” added Rafidah, whose decades in government saw her taking down political rivals from the opposition as well as within Umno.

With an ongoing project to publish her own memoir, the veteran politician said nobody should expect a rose-tinted view of any events or individuals to be mentioned.

“No one is allowed to guide me as I write my memoirs. I know what happened, what was said, and it is up to me to mention names or not.

“That’s my call. There is no political correctness in putting pen to paper, to relate one’s memoirs,” she added.

Thomas, who served as attorney-general from June 2018 to February last year, sparked controversy as his 500-page book published on Jan 30 was alleged to have twisted the country’s history and insulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Among Thomas’ critics who had filed a legal suit against him include former premier Najib Abdul Razak who took issue with a chapter dedicated to Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu’s murder scandal that implicated him, along with his wife, Rosmah Mansor.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed previously said the police had received 134 reports nationwide on the book.

Thomas’ counsel, Sangeet Kaur Deo, said her client pledged full cooperation with all ongoing proceedings. MKINI

