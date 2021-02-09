WHAT TYPE OF CABINET MINISTERS ARE THESE! NOW MUHYIDDIN & CO GREENLIGHTS DINING IN AT ESTAURANTS – YET JUST A FEW DAYS AGO HIGH-HANDEDLY BARRED CNY REUNIONS!
Putrajaya okays dining in at restaurants
“They must also control the number of people in the restaurants and follow strict standard operating procedure,” he said during a press conference today.
He said restaurants will be allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm for dine-in, takeaway and drive-through services.
Ismail Sabri also said all remaining retail sectors will be allowed to open from tomorrow.
“All retail outlets must follow all the SOP in place and sanitise their premises three times a day.”
Among them are photography shops, photography services, secondhand outlets, flower shops, nursery stores, handicraft and souvenir shops, sports equipment stores, household appliances and kitchen utensils, vehicle accessories and others.
It also includes those who are selling clothes and other items at the night markets.
As for the clothes shop, Ismail Sabri said premises must provide disposable gloves for customers who are picking out their clothing.
He said for cosmetics, skin care and perfume shops, only trading activities were allowed.
“Face-to-face consultation and the use of cosmetic testers are not allowed.
“For photo shops or photography services, the use of the studios only can involve one customer and a photographer.
“Use of filming studios except for passport, visa and licence photo services is not allowed.”
People want consistent Covid-19 SOP, varsity survey shows
However, 46.8% said there should be a relaxation of rules during the festive season for people to reunite, while 34.6% opposed the SOP, saying the reunion dinner is exclusively for family members.
USCI said the findings showed people wanted clarity on effectiveness of the movement restrictions when economic activities are allowed, coupled with the inconsistency in SOP announcements.
Policymakers should consider establishing an SOP that is consistent and less confusing, the university said in a statement.
On Sunday, after uproar on SOP that limited reunion dinners to people in the same household, the government said up to 15 people could attend the dinners if they lived within a 10km radius, without crossing state or district lines.
Other traditional Chinese New Year activities that remain banned are lion and dragon dances.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.