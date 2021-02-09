STUNG BY UMNO MAN’S ARROW, MUHYIDDIN DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ 3-DAY QUARANTINE FOR MINISTER FIASCO – EVEN AS SURVEY SHOWs FED-UP MALAYSIANS WANT CONSISTENT COVID-19 SOPs

THE exemption for ministers returning from abroad from the mandatory 10-day quarantine period was not timed to coincide with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s return from an official visit to Indonesia, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

It said the claim made by Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi was malicious and done with the intention of smearing the prime minister’s reputation.

“PMO strongly denies the slander by Mohd Puad Zakarshi, that the three-day quarantine for ministers returning from overseas was gazetted so the prime minister could avoid quarantine upon his return from Indonesia.

“The prime minister had in fact been served a home surveillance and observation order, and is wearing a monitoring bracelet upon his arrival from Jakarta on Friday, February 5.

“He is currently under quarantine at home,” the PMO’s statement said.

Puad has been asked to issue a public apology, failing which PMO said legal action would be taken against him.

The Umno politician posted on Facebook this morning his criticism of the exemption, which was announced in a gazette by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba yesterday and is effective today.

Instead of undergoing the mandatory 10-day quarantine required of anyone entering Malaysia, ministers are exempted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

They will only be subject to three days of surveillance and observation.

Puad wrote that the exemption for ministers would cause chaos at the airport when Muhyiddin arrived from Jakarta.

He also said this was double standards and that the public deserved an explanation.

