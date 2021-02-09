STUNG BY UMNO MAN’S ARROW, MUHYIDDIN DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ 3-DAY QUARANTINE FOR MINISTER FIASCO – EVEN AS SURVEY SHOWs FED-UP MALAYSIANS WANT CONSISTENT COVID-19 SOPs
THE exemption for ministers returning from abroad from the mandatory 10-day quarantine period was not timed to coincide with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s return from an official visit to Indonesia, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
It said the claim made by Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi was malicious and done with the intention of smearing the prime minister’s reputation.
“PMO strongly denies the slander by Mohd Puad Zakarshi, that the three-day quarantine for ministers returning from overseas was gazetted so the prime minister could avoid quarantine upon his return from Indonesia.
“The prime minister had in fact been served a home surveillance and observation order, and is wearing a monitoring bracelet upon his arrival from Jakarta on Friday, February 5.
Puad has been asked to issue a public apology, failing which PMO said legal action would be taken against him.
The Umno politician posted on Facebook this morning his criticism of the exemption, which was announced in a gazette by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba yesterday and is effective today.
Instead of undergoing the mandatory 10-day quarantine required of anyone entering Malaysia, ministers are exempted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).
They will only be subject to three days of surveillance and observation.
Puad wrote that the exemption for ministers would cause chaos at the airport when Muhyiddin arrived from Jakarta.
He also said this was double standards and that the public deserved an explanation.
People want consistent Covid-19 SOP, varsity survey shows
UCSI, which released its poll results to the media today, did not say whether its respondents were polled on the initial SOP for Chinese New Year that limited reunion dinners to members of the same household, or the revised one that allowed up to 15 people at the dinner provided they live within a 10km radius.
Those who disagreed with the SOP were 24%, who said they felt uncertain how movement curbs could be imposed and followed if almost all economic activities were allowed to operate.
However, 46.8% said there should be a relaxation of rules during the festive season for people to reunite, while 34.6% opposed the SOP, saying the reunion dinner is exclusively for family members.
USCI said the findings showed people wanted clarity on effectiveness of the movement restrictions when economic activities are allowed, coupled with the inconsistency in SOP announcements.
Policymakers should consider establishing an SOP that is consistent and less confusing, the university said in a statement.
On Sunday, after uproar on SOP that limited reunion dinners to people in the same household, the government said up to 15 people could attend the dinners if they lived within a 10km radius, without crossing state or district lines.
Other traditional Chinese New Year activities that remain banned are lion and dragon dances.
