MAHATHIR & ANWAR – NO WONDER THEY HATE EACH OTHER! : MAHATHIR’S MOUTH MOVES FASTER THAN HIS BRAIN – BUT HE’S STILL A SUPER-ACHIEVER – WHILE DRAMA QUEEN ANWAR IS ALL THEATRICS BUT NO SUBSTANCE – HE JUST TALKS FOR THE SAKE OF SOUNDING GOOD BUT HAS NO CLUE HOW TO DELIVER WHAT HE IS PROMISING!

Today, Anwar Ibrahim is yet again going to court in an attempt to challenge Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s advice to His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an Emergency.

Why is Anwar doing this and what does he hope to achieve?

Basically, Anwar wants Parliament to be held next month so that he can push for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister and bring down the Perikatan Nasional government. Anwar hopes that once Muhyiddin is ousted and the government is toppled, he will take over as the new Prime Minister or PM9.

Anwar believes he can get more than 110 Members of Parliament (more than half the 220 MPs still alive) to support him if he tables a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin in Parliament. In fact, Anwar believes at least 125-135 MPs will support his motion of no confidence.

The reason Anwar believes 125-135 MPs will support his motion of no confidence is because he has DAP, PKR, Amanah and some Umno MPs with him who share his view that Muhyiddin and his Perikatan government must go.

So, does this mean that 125-135 MPs agree that Muhyiddin and Perikatan government must go and that Anwar must take over as PM9 with Pakatan Harapan (with the support of some Umno MPs) as the new government?

Not quite. Even if 125-135 MPs do really want Muhyiddin ousted, that does not mean these 125-135 MPs also want Anwar to take over and for Pakatan Harapan to replace Perikatan Nasional.

Opposing Muhyiddin is one matter. Agreeing that Anwar replace Muhyiddin is another matter. One does not translate to the other. There are those who want Muhyiddin out but not necessarily want Anwar as the new Prime Minister.

The problem with Anwar is he is full of theatrics but lacks substance. Okay, let us go along with the argument that Muhyiddin lacks what it takes to run the country. Let us agree that we need someone better to manage Malaysia. But in what way will Anwar be better?

Anwar (and his buddies in DAP) talks about accountability, transparency, competency, good governance, civil liberties, democracy, separation of powers, independence of the judiciary, an end to abuse of power, corruption, cronyism, and nepotism, and so on.

Anwar is a great entertainer but it is all a con job

Of course, all this sounds very “modern”, chic and canggih. But how is Anwar going to achieve all this? Shouting slogans and telling us how he is going to deliver what he is shouting about are two different matters.

Anwar is just Malaysia’s Greatest Showman. He is good at putting on a show. But he is totally clueless on how he is going to deliver what he is saying must be done.

Anwar is like a barking dog chasing a car. As long as the car keeps moving, the dog will continue to bark and to chase the car. However, if the car happens to stop for any reason, the dog will also stop running and stop barking. It will not know what to do once the car stops.

Anwar not only does not know how to deliver; he also does not intend to deliver. This is just like Pakatan Harapan’s GE14 Election Manifesto. They not only made promises which they did not intend to deliver, they also made promises which they know they cannot deliver even if they won the general election. (And Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed this).

Anwar will say anything to sound and look good. When he talks, he gives an impression he is well-read, learned, and a man of the world.

Anwar stole more money than what Jho Low did

Anwar is no better than Jho Low, nothing but a conman. In fact, Anwar stole more money than what Jho Low did. Those close to Anwar say what Jho Low stole is small money in comparison to what Anwar has hidden overseas in a certain German bank.

When Anwar talks about accountability, transparency, competency, good governance, civil liberties, democracy, separation of powers, independence of the judiciary, an end to abuse of power, corruption, cronyism, and nepotism, and much more, ask him to explain himself. Ask him for the details. Then see whether he can explain or not.

Pakatan Harapan was in government for almost two years. They promised so many things which they said they would deliver within 24 hours, within 30 days, within 100 days, within one year, and so on. In the end, they could not deliver anything. They could not even deliver the promise on punishing the person who caused the RM31.5 billion Bank Negara Forex loss even though the RCI had already come out with its findings.

Challenge Anwar on what he is promising. Ask him details on how he is going to deliver all his promises. How are accountability, transparency, competency, good governance, civil liberties, democracy, separation of powers, independence of the judiciary, an end to abuse of power, corruption, cronyism, and nepotism, etc., going to be achieved?

Mahathir’s Mouth Moves Faster Than His Brain

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest interview with Free Malaysia Today was full of “loaded” questions. In other words, when it comes to Mahathir, you can frame the questions in a certain way if you wish for him to say certain things. Mahathir is easily played or manipulated. That is why the same question posed to Mahathir in different ways would get different answers.

This inconsistency and backtracking (or U-turns) are because Mahathir’s mouth moves faster than his brain. He does not have a fixed answer (hence his inconsistency or U-turns). He does not think first before replying and he merely responds to the question in a confrontational manner so that he can disagree with whoever is asking that question.

Another way of putting it, Mahathir likes to quarrel. Hence, if you “attack” or “confront” him with the question, he will disagree with you (just so that he can disagree with you) and invariably will end up disagreeing with himself as well — since he does not stop first to think what his replies earlier were before answering the question.

Mahathir’s greatest enemy is his own mouth, which moves faster than his brain

Mahathir is actually a very easy target. You can set him up to say what you want him to say even if what he says will hurt him. You play him by the way you ask the questions. In that sense Mahathir is not very clever. He easily falls into your trap and he does this every time without fail.

For example, Mahathir condemns the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition. And the reason he condemns it is because the reporter asked him about it. So, he cannot say something good. He has to say something bad about the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition.

But then it was Mahathir who first mooted the idea of the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition before the formation of Perikatan Nasional. What Mahathir should have done is say that the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition was his idea and not Muhyiddin Yassin’s idea. But then Mahathir must always condemn rather than say someone else is smarter than him. Mahathir’s ego is far larger than Anwar Ibrahim’s big mouth.

Mahathir says the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition is a marriage of convenience. Right, and water is wet. Of course the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition is a marriage of convenience. Why tell us the obvious? Is Pakatan Harapan not also a marriage of convenience? So what? All coalitions all over the world are marriages of convenience, and water is wet.

Mahathir then says Perikatan Nasional depends on the non-Malays in the government. But should that not be the way? Maybe Perikatan Nasional is an Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition. But it is also an inclusive government. Non-Malays and non-Muslims are part of the government.

Okay, maybe there are not enough non-Malay Wakil Rakyat at both state and federal level. But whose fault is that? Is it the Umno-PAS-Bersatu Malay-Muslim coalition’s fault? The non-Malays, especially the Chinese, only want to vote for DAP Wakil Rakyat. According to MCA and DAP, more than 90% of the Chinese vote for DAP and Pakatan Harapan.

DAP proudly claims that 90% of the Chinese voted Pakatan Harapan and Mahathir complains that Perikatan Nasional needs the non-Malays. Gila apa ni?

Since the Chinese did not vote for Chinese reps or Wakil Rakyat in the government, how can you expect to see Chinese reps or Wakil Rakyat in the government? Is this not obvious? If I can see this logic, how come Mahathir cannot? If you want to see Chinese reps or Wakil Rakyat in the government, then vote for them in GE15. If you do not vote for them, then there will be none. Simple!

Then Mahathir says Perikatan Nasional has done nothing for the Malays. Come on lah! At least Perikatan Nasional did not give the country to the Chinese, like what Mahathir did. Is that what Mahathir means by Pakatan Harapan has done so much for the Malays? Jual harta Tabung Haji ada!

Finally, Mahathir said Perikatan Nasional is all bad news with cronyism, corruption and even the Prime Minister giving contracts to his own family.

Which contract or contracts? What are the contract(s) details? How much are the contract value(s)? Who got these contracts?

China is smarter than DAP when it comes to not playing politics at the cost of Chinese lives

Anyone can say so-and-so gave contracts to his or her family if you do not need to provide details or prove the allegation(s). If all this really happened, as Mahathir alleges, then it is his duty to report this crime, which he seems to be aware of, to the proper authorities.

Mahathir knows for sure a crime or crimes have been committed but yet he does not report this crime or crimes. Why? That itself is a crime. Hence Mahathir is as much a criminal as those he alleges have committed a crime.

I also can allege that a certain ex-Prime Minister’s daughter participates in sex orgies or a certain ex-Deputy Prime Minister’s son goes to gay clubs or a certain ex-Minister raped his maid and much more if I do not need to be specific and provide details/evidence.

Mahathir is just like Anwar Ibrahim, sebagai mamak dibelah dua. Anwar also alleges that Umno gave PAS RM90 million, paid on a single cheque, a copy which he has, together with his six boxes of evidence regarding crimes that Mahathir has committed.

Mahathir and Anwar are a perfect couple. Dua-dua pun kaki tembak. Mahathir says Anwar destroyed Umno with his money politics while Anwar says Mahathir destroyed Malaysia with his corruption, nepotism, cronyism and abuse of power.

Raja Petra Kamarudin

