GUAN ENG THE NEXT AFTER NAJIB TO SMELL A RAT – IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME REALLY SERIOUS ABOUT FIGHTING COVID-19 – OR IS PN PURPOSELY BEING COMPLACENT & ALLOWING ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ SO THAT THE PANDEMIC STAYS STRONG & THEY CAN PROLONG MCO 2.0 & EMERGENCY RULE?

Guan Eng: With latest exemption for ministers, Perikatan govt shows not serious in combatting Covid-19
Pointing out the lack of accountability, Lim said the government could no longer be questioned as to the reason why ministers needed to be quarantined a mere three days instead of 10 days on their return from official overseas trips following the suspension of Parliament under the Emergency Proclamation.
“Clearly the suspension of Parliament has nothing to do with reducing the number of Covid-19 infections, but a dishonest pretext by the PN government to pass laws and regulations by fiat at their personal whim and fancy.
“By allowing ministers special privileges not granted to the people, the PN government has proven that it is not interested in complying with the Standard Operating Procedures to combat Covid-19,” he said in a statement here.
The gazette was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.
Lim also claimed that such double-standards and lackadaisical attitude could have contributed partly to the recent surge in Covid-19 infections here, making Malaysia the worst in Asean in per capita terms at 245,552 cases as of today recorded so far.
He said the latest exemption order was reminiscent of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali who came under fire when it was revealed that he failed to observe the mandatory home quarantine as required at the time after returning from overseas.
Khairuddin was fined RM1,000 for the offence but was not prosecuted on grounds of insufficient evidence.
“With such special privileges, no wonder the present government leaders are clinging on to their posts by hook or by crook, despite the loss of their parliamentary majority,” he added.
In the gazetted order that Dr Adham issued using his authority as the health minister, Cabinet members returning from official visits abroad are exempted from Section 15 the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.
Section 15 of Act 342 pertains to observation or surveillance of contacts and that an authorised officer may order any contact to undergo observation in such place and for such period as he may think fit, or to undergo surveillance until he may be discharged without danger to the public.
The health minister is empowered under Section 29 of Act 342 to exempt any person, article, vehicle, human remains or tissues, animals and any pathogenic substances from the operation of any of the Act’s provisions or any regulations made under the Act.
Currently, Malaysian returnees must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine at home even if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Putrajaya has failed if UN report is true, says Najib
F there is truth to the United Nations report on rising unemployment among low-income families then it is an indication that the government has failed, said former prime minister Najib Razak.
“I am extremely sad and angry after reading the report,” he said while referring to the Families on the Edge report by the UNICEF and UNFP.
He said the second MCO will be tougher to weather than the first one as many people and businesses would have already had their savings and reserves depleted by now, government aid would have also reduced, while there is no solution in sight to the rising cases.
“Don’t do a half-baked MCO full of leeway. But the government did not listen,” he added.
He also questioned the purpose of the “half-baked” MCO, which has been in force for the past 27 days, as new infections remained high while active cases have reached a record high of 51,241.
“Strange measures are being taken, such a travel green lane with Indonesia where the Covid-19 situation is no better than (in) Malaysia,” he added.
“I hope the speculation among the people that the government is purposely being complacent in MCO2.0 so that the Covid-19 cases remain high (as an excuse) to extend the MCO+Emergency is not true,” he said.
The Pekan MP said if this were the case, then it would be a great betrayal to the people, as their health and wellbeing are wilfully being put at stake.
He also hoped that the government would come forward to refute the findings of the report.
The report released today highlighted that unemployment among low-income families in Kuala Lumpur have doubled during the CMCO, re-imposed at the end of last year.
The third part of the joint study by United Nations agencies’ UNICEF and UNFP noted that unemployment among heads of households had doubled from 7% in September to 15% in December 2020.
Income levels among households headed by females and by persons with disabilities (PWD) fell by 24% and 36% respectively from the end of 2019. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
