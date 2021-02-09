CLEARLY IN ITS FINAL DAYS, MUHYIDDIN REGIME GOES ‘LAWLESS’ – FIRST AZMIN ‘DOUBLE-STANDARDS’ HIS GOVT’S OWN MCO 2.0 BY VISITING 500 CHINESE FAMILIES – NEXT ‘WARM WATER’ HEALTH MINISTER RAMS IN ‘3-DAYS ONLY’ QUARANTINE FOR MINISTERS

CALLS grew on Twitter for Health Minister Dr Adham Baba to step down as Malaysians expressed anger over the relaxation of quarantine rules for ministers returning from abroad.

“Clearly someone hasn’t learn anything from what had happened. Like what I’ve said alllllll the time before this; one country, two standards,” said @Nuyenggg

“This is how the current government is using the Emergency loophole to declare/amend the rules & law for favouring them,” said @yong95shun.

@fyzuladzwan compared the situation to a P. Ramlee film.

“Antara Dua Darjat. A classic P. Ramlee film returns to Putrajaya. Hero: The people. Villain: Muhyiddin’s cabinet,” he tweeted.

@noodlesofea asked whether the health minister intended to create another cabinet cluster.

“We can barely manage the current #klustermenteri (current wave) and yet he wants to add #klustermenteri2 ??!! #AdhamBabaLetakJawatan,”

“Please Resign if you can’t handle your tasks and responsibilities based from your swearing oath as the minister of Health. Enough is Enough!!!!!,” said Lau Puo Herng.

“What’s worse than the on-going pandemic and the health crisis is a paper general helming an important ministry,” said @BenjeezTYNZ.

@sulinwee said the ministers are potential super spreaders given the number of people they come into contact with.

“He really appears to be completely clueless. Ministers are potentially the worst Super Spreaders since they are in contact with so many people,” @sulinwee said.

Starting today ministers returning from overseas official duties will be exempted from Section 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“The cabinet of ministers who returns from any overseas official visit shall undergo observation for three days or undergo surveillance until be discharged without danger to the public,” the exemption read.

Previously, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali came under fire for skipping quarantine on his return from Covid-19-hit Turkey.

In August, the Health Ministry slapped Khairuddin with a RM1,000 fine on for breaching quarantine rules.

Khairuddin had apologised and said he would donate four months’ salary to charity.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was also criticised for not taking action against Khairuddin despite telling Malaysians the government will not practise double standards in enforcing the rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

3-day Covid-19 rule for ministers illegal, say lawyers

PETALING JAYA: A government gazette allowing Cabinet ministers to have only a three-day observation upon their return from official business overseas is discriminatory and unconstitutional, according to lawyers. “The gazette violates Article 8 of the Federal Constitution as all persons are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection,” lawyer Jadadish Chandra said. He said the Covid-19 virus did not discriminate between ministers and ordinary people. Jadadish was responding to an order signed by health minister Dr Adham Baba that says ministers who return from any official visit abroad are now required to undergo observation for only three days or undergo surveillance until they can be discharged without danger to the public. Ordinary Malaysians have to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine. The new rule is contained in a ministerial order which will be in force from today until Aug 1. It was published in the Government Gazette yesterday under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act. The order exempts ministers returning from abroad from being subject to surveillance or observation orders issued by health officials under Section 15 of the Act, and instead imposes the three-day observation rule. It comes six months after controversy arose when it was revealed that plantation industries and commodities minister Khairuddin Aman Razali did not undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine as required at the time. The quarantine period was shortened to 10 days last month. Lawyer Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar al-Mahdzar said the order was irrational, disproportionate and tainted with bias because Adham was favouring his Cabinet colleagues. “The order can be challenged by way of declaration as it is illegal,” he said, adding that Adham should withdraw it before it caused further embarrassment to the government. Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said Adham’s decision smacked of double standards because he appeared to be safeguarding the interests of a select few. “He cannot give preferential treatment to himself and his Cabinet by way of an order,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

