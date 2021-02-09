IT IS THE DUTY OF RESPONSIBLE REPS TO OUST A PM AS DISASTROUS AS MUHYIDDIN BEFORE HE TAKES MALAYSIA BEYOND THE POINT OF NO RETURN – BUT THE MAN TO DO IT WON’T BE ANWAR – HIS SHENANIGANS ARE PRIMED TO MAKE IT SEEM AS IF HE HAS ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ – BUT HE’S A JOKE IN THE POLITICAL CIRCLES & NOBODY BOTHERS TO TAKE HIM SERIOUSLY ANYMORE

Enough of Anwar’s shenanigans

THE ongoing campaign by Anwar Ibrahim and gang to depose Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, intensified through their latest acts – the filing of suits in court days ago – is set to fail.

The majority of Malaysians, especially the vulnerable, including businesses, understand and accept in good faith the endless initiatives and assistance provided via all forms of modes since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year.

They are also fully aware of the government’s seriousness, commitment and dedication to assist them to steer through rough waters through the many economic stimulus packages implemented thus far.

They are also aware and understand that the proclamation of emergency recently was aimed at nothing but primarily and solely to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to safeguard the rakyat, not a deliberate attempt to stay in power.

Even if it is a political game, they would not be bothered because it is always the politicians like Anwar who are flustered over it.

With the number of cases and deaths remain high almost daily, the rakyat have no time to think about Anwar and his gang’s political missteps and charades.

They just don’t care but instead are fed-up and frustrated with endless, incessant politicking, which do not benefit them at all but creating more uncertainties and disharmony.

This forever-prime-minister-in-waiting has been claiming the stake of prime ministership since last September through numerous abortive attempts.

By now, he should have learned his lesson well but the filing of the judicial review proved otherwise.

The latest attempt to remove the present government is more of a “syok sendiri” (full of themselves) kind of politicking and actions.

Most Malaysians are more worried about putting food on the table as they brace for more challenges during this trying time.

As such, they have had enough of all these political antics and lies, which won’t help to resuscitate the ailing economy and address hardship.

Other Pakatan Harapan lawmakers, of which Anwar leads, have also sued Muhyiddin.

With the imposition of travel restrictive measures due to the pandemic, the country’s judiciary recently announced several measures where priority would be given to certain types of case.

Judges were told to prioritise cases which commenced before 2020, especially continuation of trials, cases involving juveniles and those of public interest such as corruption, commercial crimes, environmental issues, habeas corpus applications, domestic violence and those involving breach of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Of course, judges are allowed to use their discretion of which cases could be tried in an open court during this MCO 2.0 period. They were also told that two family members or friends were allowed to be present in the court.

Looks like Anwar and his gang will have to wait a while longer as their suits do not seem to have come under any of the priority categories.

A seasoned politician, Anwar has always put his reputation and image on the line.

Last September, he told the Agong that he had the majority of support of MPs to be prime minister, replacing Muhyiddin but it was not the case.

He only submitted the numbers without names.

Then, Budget 2021, which he threatened would not get the support of the opposition bloc but subsequently passed by MPs with people’s interest in their mind.

It is true that it is the job of politicians to play politics but it would be ethical and better if people’s interest and welfare become their priority.

